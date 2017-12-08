Available with three outputs, the TCe gasoline unit uses cylinder coating technology from the Nissan GT-R's engine.
The Renault-Nissan Alliance is presenting a newly developed 1.3-liter gasoline engine that has come to life as a result of a partnership with Daimler. Available with both manual and dual-clutch automatic gearboxes, the four-cylinder unit with a displacement of 1,330cc is making its debut in the Scenic and Grand Scenic duo of MPVs, with other models carrying the diamond logo to get the new Energy TCe unit in 2018.
It will be available in three different configurations, starting off with the base Energy TCe 115 flavor set to produce 115 horsepower (85 kilowatts) at 4,500 rpm and a maximum 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque that will kick in from 1,500 rpm. You should know that this entry-level version will be teamed up exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox whereas the other two will be optionally available with a seven-speed EDC.
The midrange Energy TCe 140 offers 140 hp (103 kW) at 5,000 rpm and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm) from 1,600 rpm regardless of gearbox selection. For those in need of more power, the Energy TCe 160 delivers 160 hp (120 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) from 1,750 Nm when hooked up to the manual transmission. Go for the EDC and you’ll get an extra 8 lb-ft (10 Nm) for a total of 200 lb-ft (270 Nm) that will be attainable slightly later in the rpm range, at 1,800 rpm.
An interesting fact about the three-in-one TCe gasoline engine is represented by its cylinder coating technology borrowed from the Nissan GT-R’s engine. According to Renault, it has boosted efficiency by diminishing friction and optimizing heat transfer. Not only that, but the four-cylinder boasts something called Dual Variable Timing Camshaft, which improves low-end torque and grants a more linear torque delivery at higher rpms.
With Mercedes being involved in the project, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to assume the engine is going to be offered in the company’s next generation of compact cars. We should have an answer in just a few months when the new A-Class will make its official debut.
Source: Renault
New Energy TCe engine
Renault launches a new generation petrol engine, first to market on Scénic and Grand Scénic
Renault introduces a new petrol engine co-developed as part of the partnership between the Alliance and Daimler
Driving pleasure has been significantly improved, while reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions
The new petrol engine is already available for Scénic and Grand Scénic with a choice of three power levels: the Energy TCe 115 in manual transmission, the Energy TCe 140 and Energy TCe 160 in manual or EDC automatic transmission
The new engine will be progressively introduced in other Renault models throughout 2018
Boulogne-Billancourt, December 7, 2017 – Renault today introduced a new direct injection turbocharged 1.3 petrol engine co-developed by the Alliance and Daimler. Inaugurated on the Scénic and Grand Scénic it will be progressively offered in the Renault range beginning in 2018. This new engine offers significant improvement in driving pleasure, with better torque at low rpm and greater and constant availability at high rpm, while reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
“Our new petrol engine embodies all the expertise of Groupe Renault’s engineers, the Alliance and our partner Daimler. It meets the quality standards of both the Alliance and Daimler, with more than 40,000 hours of testing. Compared with the Energy TCe 130, the new Energy TCe 140 delivers 35Nm additional peak torque which is available across a broader rev band, from 1,500rpm to 3,500rpm,” said Philippe Brunet, Alliance Global VP – Powertrain & Electric Vehicles.
This new petrol engine block, coupled with manual gearboxes and EDC dual-clutch automatic transmissions, is available in a variety of power ratings from 115 hp to 160 hp. It incorporates several recent Alliance-developed innovations, including Bore Spray Coating, a cylinder coating technology from the Nissan GT-R engine, which improves efficiency, by reducing friction and optimising heat transfer. Other technologies enhance driving enjoyment and reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions: the pressure of the direct fuel injection has been raised by 250 bar and a specific combustion chamber design optimises the fuel/air mix. In addition, ‘Dual Variable Timing Camshaft’ technology controls the intake and exhaust valves according to engine loads. The result is more torque at low revs and more linear torque available linearly at high revs, for significant benefit for our customers in terms of driving comfort with better mid-range response.
Opening of orders for Scénic and Grand Scénic with the new engine
The Scénic and Grand Scénic are the first Renault models to benefit from this new petrol engine produced at the Renault factory in Valladolid, Spain. The Energy TCe 160 engine offers a maximum torque of 260 Nm in manual gearbox and 270 Nm in EDC gearbox when reaching maximum power. This maximum torque is reached from 1750 rpm and up to 3700 rpm. Orders in France and Europe are now open and deliveries to customers are scheduled for mid-January 2018.