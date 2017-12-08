The Renault-Nissan Alliance is presenting a newly developed 1.3-liter gasoline engine that has come to life as a result of a partnership with Daimler. Available with both manual and dual-clutch automatic gearboxes, the four-cylinder unit with a displacement of 1,330cc is making its debut in the Scenic and Grand Scenic duo of MPVs, with other models carrying the diamond logo to get the new Energy TCe unit in 2018.

It will be available in three different configurations, starting off with the base Energy TCe 115 flavor set to produce 115 horsepower (85 kilowatts) at 4,500 rpm and a maximum 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque that will kick in from 1,500 rpm. You should know that this entry-level version will be teamed up exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox whereas the other two will be optionally available with a seven-speed EDC.

The midrange Energy TCe 140 offers 140 hp (103 kW) at 5,000 rpm and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm) from 1,600 rpm regardless of gearbox selection. For those in need of more power, the Energy TCe 160 delivers 160 hp (120 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) from 1,750 Nm when hooked up to the manual transmission. Go for the EDC and you’ll get an extra 8 lb-ft (10 Nm) for a total of 200 lb-ft (270 Nm) that will be attainable slightly later in the rpm range, at 1,800 rpm.

An interesting fact about the three-in-one TCe gasoline engine is represented by its cylinder coating technology borrowed from the Nissan GT-R’s engine. According to Renault, it has boosted efficiency by diminishing friction and optimizing heat transfer. Not only that, but the four-cylinder boasts something called Dual Variable Timing Camshaft, which improves low-end torque and grants a more linear torque delivery at higher rpms.

With Mercedes being involved in the project, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to assume the engine is going to be offered in the company’s next generation of compact cars. We should have an answer in just a few months when the new A-Class will make its official debut.

Source: Renault