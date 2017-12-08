Each watch also comes with a bespoke video that tells the story of the car used to make it.
There’s a very curious and undeniably powerful connection between people who love cars, and those who love watches. Perhaps it’s a passion for precision and mechanical symmetry, or maybe it’s just one of those perfect pairings like peanut butter and chocolate that simply defies logic.
In any case, the folks at REC Watches are among those who love both, and they’ve taken that passion to the extreme by actually making watches out of old cars. Specifically the company seeks out classic Ford Mustangs that have been put out to pasture, and nabs bits from the car to make fabulous custom timepieces. They’re called the P-51 collection, and they look pretty fantastic.
Given what we know about Mustang enthusiasts, we should be clear that the company doesn’t go around cutting up good cars, or even cars that could be restoration candidates. REC Watches sticks to wrecked or scrapped cars, then goes a step beyond by immortalizing each car with its year and original VIN on the face of the watch. The personalization doesn’t stop there however – the company gathers as much information as possible about donor cars straight from previous owners, then makes a bespoke video for every watch that tells the story of the car it was made from. How freaking cool is that?
Because of variances in material each watch is unique, but they all stick to a similar design theme that draws cues from classic Mustang dashboards. A power dial mimics the fuel gauge, showing the battery life. The main face, numbers, and hands all resemble the components you’d find on the instrument cluster. The materials of course come from the car.
For Mustang fans and watch aficionados that have an actual nice car, REC Watches will make a custom watch from the bits people send in. The same process applies, including the year and VIN, allowing Mustang owners to literally wear their car as an accessory. Even professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. has a watch made from parts of his Mustang RTR drift car.
As you’d expect, such timepieces aren’t cheap. The P-51 watch collection starts at $1,495, with three styles available. For Porsche and Mini fans, the company also has watches made from the 911 and Mini Cooper. A new Mustang-style watch based on Vaughn Gittin Jr’s race car is also in the works.
Source: Ford, REC Watches
Recycled Ford Mustang Watch
Second-Hand Car? Mustangs Destined for Scrapheap Get New Life as High‑End Watches
It could be the ultimate Christmas present for the petrol head in your life – a handmade watch, lovingly crafted from components that in a previous existence were used in classic Ford Mustangs.
The idea is the brainchild of Christian Mygh and Jonathan Kamstrup, who together scour salvage yards around the world for models, each of which can be transformed into hundreds of unique timepieces, costing from $1,495.
For the true Mustang enthusiast, REC Watches, based in Denmark, will even create an entirely new watch from parts donated by customers including World Champion Drifter and professional fun-haver Vaughn Gittin Jr., who wears a watch that includes carbon fibre bodywork from his 700‑horsepower World Drift Series Ford Mustang RTR.
“Most people would just see a pile of metal, a ghost of a Mustang. We see something completely different – the soul of a car and a story that needs to be told,” said co-founder Mygh. “I’m not cutting up Mustangs. I’m bringing Mustangs that are beyond repair back to life as a watch.”
To ensure these stories continue to be told, REC Watches painstakingly trace the history of each vehicle; talking to previous owners, collecting stories and images from the car’s past lives, and incorporating them into a bespoke video.
Each finished design incorporates the vehicle identification number, year of production and classic Mustang design cues. A power dial designed to look like a fuel gauge shows remaining battery life, and the hands, date, and dial numbers are all influenced by the iconic car’s dashboard. On one trip to Sweden, the team struck gold with a rare 1966 Raven Black model that has become the basis for their limited edition P51-04 collection of 250 watches.
Named after a World War II fighter plane and launched in 1964, Mustang’s radical styling and aggressive performance made it an instant classic. Its superstar status was cemented by a starring role in the 1968 action movie “Bullitt” with Steve McQueen, as well as a string of songs and films focused on, or incorporating the groundbreaking car. The modern-day Ford Mustang keeps the excitement alive with exhilarating high-performance from the 450 PS 5.0-litre V8 engine and the 290 PS 2.3-litre EcoBoost unit.