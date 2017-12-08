There’s a very curious and undeniably powerful connection between people who love cars, and those who love watches. Perhaps it’s a passion for precision and mechanical symmetry, or maybe it’s just one of those perfect pairings like peanut butter and chocolate that simply defies logic.

In any case, the folks at REC Watches are among those who love both, and they’ve taken that passion to the extreme by actually making watches out of old cars. Specifically the company seeks out classic Ford Mustangs that have been put out to pasture, and nabs bits from the car to make fabulous custom timepieces. They’re called the P-51 collection, and they look pretty fantastic.

Given what we know about Mustang enthusiasts, we should be clear that the company doesn’t go around cutting up good cars, or even cars that could be restoration candidates. REC Watches sticks to wrecked or scrapped cars, then goes a step beyond by immortalizing each car with its year and original VIN on the face of the watch. The personalization doesn’t stop there however – the company gathers as much information as possible about donor cars straight from previous owners, then makes a bespoke video for every watch that tells the story of the car it was made from. How freaking cool is that?

Because of variances in material each watch is unique, but they all stick to a similar design theme that draws cues from classic Mustang dashboards. A power dial mimics the fuel gauge, showing the battery life. The main face, numbers, and hands all resemble the components you’d find on the instrument cluster. The materials of course come from the car.

For Mustang fans and watch aficionados that have an actual nice car, REC Watches will make a custom watch from the bits people send in. The same process applies, including the year and VIN, allowing Mustang owners to literally wear their car as an accessory. Even professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. has a watch made from parts of his Mustang RTR drift car.

As you’d expect, such timepieces aren’t cheap. The P-51 watch collection starts at $1,495, with three styles available. For Porsche and Mini fans, the company also has watches made from the 911 and Mini Cooper. A new Mustang-style watch based on Vaughn Gittin Jr’s race car is also in the works.

Source: Ford, REC Watches