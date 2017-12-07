Hide press release Show press release

Forza Motorsport 7 December Update



Brian Ekberg

Monday, December 4, 2017



The latest update Forza Motorsport 7 has arrived and, with it, Leagues are coming! If you’re looking for thrilling racing no matter your skill level, Leagues is for you. Starting today, players can dive into our first season of online multiplayer Leagues events, test their skills against players all over the world, and win awesome in-game prizes just for taking part.

Forza Motorsport 7 Leagues are organized by seasons, each made up of week-long series which include numerous events. Players in Leagues are grouped by skill bands and each band features five ranks. League players earn points after each race, and players can move up or down in ranks and bands as a League Season progresses. Players will earn daily rewards for taking part in League events, and earn credit rewards for being promoted in rank and/or band. In addition, all players who take part in a Series event can earn great rewards like cars, badges, and Driver Gear.

In addition to introducing Leagues, Tuesday’s update for Forza Motorsport 7 also brings with it numerous fixes and improvements to the game, including the ability for players to lengthen race lengths up to 1000 laps (circuit races) or 24 hours (timed races) for any type of race in the game. We’ve also added new accessibility features that make it possible for more people to enjoy playing the game. Speech to text allows a player who cannot hear the ability to see the conversation. When other players in the game talk, the conversation is written as text to their screen. Text to speech allows players who are non-verbal or who prefer not to speak the ability to have their text messages synthesized into audio for all players will hear.

Tuesday’s update also introduces the cars of the Doritos Car Pack to the game (more on that below). The full list of changes coming to Forza Motorsport 7 is posted to our Release Notes thread on the Forza forums.

Doritos Car Pack

From classic racers to rough-and-tumble SUVs ready to tackle any conditions you throw at them, the Dorito’s Car Pack for Forza Motorsport 7 features seven vehicles from six different decades. Reaching all the way back to the earliest days of racing, we’ve got one of the oldest cars to come to Forza in the 1926 Bugatti Type 35. Another classic race car, the BMW 328, arrived to competitive prominence roughly a decade later in real life; one drive in Forza 7 will tell you why. In addition, we’ve got a trio of big and beautiful SUVs, including the Japan-only Nissan Safari and the latest mixture of performance and luxury with Porsche’s Cayenne Turbo.

The Doritos Car Pack is included as part of the Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass, which is available for separate purchase or as part of the Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition.

Here’s a closer look at the lineup for the Doritos Car Pack:

2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

Welcome to the king of the hyper-SUV market, the latest Cayenne. When Porsche started making the Cayenne nearly fifteen years ago, Porsche fans wondered why the most race-winning marque would make an SUV. That question was answered with power and performance never before seen in the segment and the newest Cayenne just raised the bar once again. Yes, you can haul a family and the dog just about anywhere, but this is one SUV that is even happier on the track. Put the latest king of German SUVs to the test and you will be convinced Porsche chose the right name for this ride. After all, it’s hot.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

You know we are deep into the age of the SUV when the folks at Jeep decide to stuff a Hellcat motor into the Cherokee SRT model. We don’t have to tell you it’s a beast; undoubtedly we had you at “Hellcat motor.” This is a 707 horsepower, two-and-a-half-ton all-wheel-drive SUV. Even if it looks relatively tame, one punch of the gas pedal will tell you that this Trackhawk is anything much more than merely “family friendly”.

1962 Porsche 804

Most Porsche race cars contributed to the development of production models which justified the cost. There was however a brief period where the folks at Stuttgart took the dive and raced in Formula One. Rules changes created an opportunity, and the 804 is the result. While power and handling were not quite at the levels top F1 teams of the era were capable of, the 804 was air-cooled and therefore had a weight advantage. Plus, they had Dan Gurney tucked in the single seat to capitalize on their efforts. Gurney gave Porsche their first Formula 1 win at the French Grand Prix in Rouen. Jo Bonnier drove the other 804 that competed, and the pair delivered a 1-2 at a non-championship event in Germany. This flat-eight mid-engine is a piece of Porsche history and something to be admired at a standstill or flat out.

1939 BMW 328

The 328 was instrumental in making the German carmaker the “ultimate driving machine.” At speed, the attractive curvaceous lines let this beauty smoothly slip through the air. Under the body is a lightweight tubular frame that keeps the car lithe and gives it the stability anyone who has driven a BMW is familiar with. With just 80 horsepower – which at the time was pretty outstanding for a 2-liter straight six – you will find it’s more than enough to excite. Weighing just over 1,800 pounds, that output moves the 328 right along and finds its way through the corners with ease. Racing versions of the 328 built specially for the Mille Miglia 1,000-mile road race were a force to be reckoned with. Find out why the next time you fire up Forza.

1955 Chevrolet 150 Utility Sedan

Stark, basic, and pure; the 150 was the base of base models from Chevy in 1955. In fact, even options like the ashtray or mirrors were extra. The year 1955 also marked the introduction of the Chevy small-block V8, the “Turbo-Fire.” Despite the name, it was of course naturally-aspirated. It was 265 cubic inch, overhead valve V8 and the 180 horsepower was enough for many police vehicles at the time to chase the bad guys. The 150 was popular as a fleet vehicle with state agencies, but its simplicity also attracted early hot rodders. The 150 Utility is all business and ready for you to customize into the ultimate drag racer, oval track runner, or as a canvas for your best design.

1985 Nissan Safari

Also known as the Patrol when imported to Australia, this rig was rugged enough to conquer the Outback at a time when it was far from tamed. The Japan-only model Nissan Safari is built for any conditions. Nissan of Japan has been producing the Safari and its many variant models, pick-ups, extended chassis models, military applications, and more since 1951. It was utilized as a military vehicle by many countries in the Middle-East and Asia, further proving both its dependability and capability. You won’t find luxury and comfort, but what you will find is brutal versatility and character that has been honed from the backbone of what off-roading truly means.

1926 Bugatti Type 35

Ettore Bugatti took to building machines at the turn of the 20th century and he was ahead of his time. When he began building race cars like the Type 35, it wasn’t long after that his cars dominated every race. The 1926 model was the second year to utilize a roots supercharger that made the marque a legend in racing. This was the third year of the Type 35, and it is powered by a 2.0-liter straight eight. One look will tell you those who drove these cars at their limit had more gusto than any racer that ever sat behind a steering wheel since. Rolling on little more than bicycle tires and that crazy-looking positive camber in the front, experience this monarch of racing so it can show you where motorsport set its roots.