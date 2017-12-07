Here’s another look at the forthcoming Mercedes-Benz G-Class, captured on video while testing on the street. There really isn’t anything groundbreaking to tell from this clip, though the darker lighting outside does help us get a better look at the headlights, which despite the camouflage wrap still appear to be wonderfully round – A G-Class styling cue that dates all the way back to the original Geländewagen from 1979.

For that fact, the new G-Class is still very much the tall, boxy SUV that people know and love, but looks can be deceiving. We know that, despite what appears to be very little change outside, there’s all kinds of new stuff underneath including a modified ladder frame – meaning it will keep its body-on-frame construction. We also know it will be slightly wider and feature a new independent front suspension setup, and though the body doesn’t look much different, it will get a significant infusion of aluminum to create a new G-Class that’s a bit bigger, but also a bit lighter than its predecessor.

We’ve also heard that Mercedes will continue to make the G-Class a thoroughly capable off-road machine, with low-range gearing and three differential locks to distribute power in a very precise, deliberate manner when needed. An electromechanical steering system is in the works, and a nine-speed automatic will process the power from the engine.

Speaking of which, it looks like the crazy V12 G65 won’t be part of the new G-Class line, nor will the G500 4×4². That’s not to say the new model won’t have its own share of bonkers editions – a G63 with over 600 horsepower is thought to be on the table, along with variants using the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 as well as six-cylinder options.

Rumors say Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new G-Class next month at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. If that’s the case, we could literally be just a few weeks away from full disclosure.

Source: WalkoART via YouTube