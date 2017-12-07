Hide press release Show press release

McLaren Special Operations creates a new colour with a McLaren family history: ‘Muriwai White’

7 Dec 2017

Muriwai is the New Zealand costal community where Bruce McLaren won his first motor race at the age of 15 and the name chosen for his family house in England that was painted in a blueish white colour

Daughter Amanda McLaren worked with McLaren Special Operations (MSO) to develop a new MSO paint colour of a similar hue, initially for the 570S Spider and now proposed for the whole McLaren Sports Series

The Muriwai house where Bruce McLaren and his family lived is currently for sale

McLaren Special Operations, the bespoke division of McLaren Automotive, has delved deep into the company’s heritage to create a unique colour with a family story attached. ‘Muriwai’ refers to different episodes of the McLaren story: it is the name of the New Zealand costal community where McLaren founder Bruce McLaren won his first motor race; it is also the name he gave to his family house in Surrey, England and it is now the name of a new special paint colour in the MSO catalogue for the recently launched 570S Spider.

Inspired by the whitewashed walls, deep blue doors and shutters of the handsome McLaren homestead, Muriwai White paint is white with blue flecks. The colour was developed by McLaren Special Operations, Amanda McLaren, Bruce’s only child and a brand ambassador for McLaren Automotive and McLaren paint Partner AkzoNobel. Amanda returned to her childhood home in the first 570S Spider to be finished in Muriwai White, recalling the importance of the house that shared the same name.

“My mother Patty had been at a dinner party with a palm reader, who told her she’d live in a big white house with blue doors and shutters,” revealed Amanda. “Whether by destiny or design, that is what transpired and Muriwai was a place of pride for Bruce and comfort to Patty years after my father’s premature death in 1970 at the age of 32. Muriwai was always special to my father; the exotic name as much as the house. Forty-two kilometres’ northwest of Auckland, it’s where he grew up and won his first hill climb, aged 15, at the wheel of an Ulster Austin which remains in McLaren’s heritage collection in Woking. “

Bruce and his wife Patty settled in Surrey after he won a racing scholarship which brought him from New Zealand to Great Britain in 1958. With Bruce McLaren Racing established, Amanda was born and after renting modest accommodation in nearby Surbiton and Weybridge, the family built their dream home in Walton-on-Thames into which they moved in 1967.

“I’m sure my parents would have loved this ‘Muriwai’ colour, and they would be so proud of the 570S Spider and the other McLaren road cars, as that is where my father saw the future of the company,” commented Amanda.“The M12GT was his vision of the road-going supercar and the DNA of that 1969 car is evident in all of McLaren Automotive’s products. To compare photos of the M12GT outside our old house with the 570S Spider today is a rather lovely circle to behold.”

McLaren Special Operations can create any colour a client wishes. Muriwai White is a particularly special shade given the family story behind it. As well as personalised paintwork, MSO offers other enhancement options – such as material upgrades – and takes bespoke commissions for ultra-limited or one-off models, taking something that is already rare and making it truly unique. Many MSO customers like to order ‘off the menu’, but in this instance MSO is offering the Muriwai White as an ‘à la carte option’ available on any McLaren road car, with personalisation beyond the signature paintwork according to individual taste.

The McLaren family’s former home in Walton-on-Thames is currently on the market with Curchods estate agents, priced at £2.1 million. A 570S Spider makes a rather lovely accompanying feature.

McLaren 570S Spider

Technical specification

Engine configuration

M838TE engine, 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8, 3,799cc

Drivetrain layout

Longitudinal mid-engined, RWD

Power PS (bhp/kW @ rpm

570 (562/419) @ 7,500

Torque Nm (lbs ft) @ rpm

600 (443) @ 5,000-6,500

Transmission

7-Speed seamless-shift gearbox (SSG)

Suspension

Independent adaptive dampers, dual wishbones. Normal, Sport and Track modes

Steering

Electro-hydraulic; power-assisted

Brakes

Carbon Ceramic Discs (F: 394mm R: 380mm) with aluminium brake calipers (6-piston front; 4-piston rear)

Wheels (inches)

Front: 8J x 19; Rear: 10J x 20

Tyres

F: 225/35 R19 R: 285/35 R20

Length, mm (inches)

4,530 (178.3)

Wheelbase, mm (inches)

2,670 (105)

Height, mm (inches)

1,202 (47.3)

Width, with mirrors, mm (inches)

2,095 (82.5)

Width, mirrors folded, mm (inches)

2,045 (80.5)

Width, without mirrors, mm (inches)

1,930 (76)

Track (to contact patch centre), mm (inches)

Front: 1,673 (65.9); Rear: 1,618 (63.7)

Lightest dry weight, kg (lbs)

1,359 (2,895)

DIN Kerb weight, kg (lbs) [fluids + 90% fuel]

1,498 (3,302.5)

Luggage capacity (litres)

Front: 150 l; Tonneau: 52 l

Performance data

ACCELERATION

0 -60mph

3.1 seconds

0-100 km/h (0-62mph)

3.2 seconds

0-200 km/h (0-124mph)

9.6 seconds

0-400 m / ¼ mile

11.0 seconds

Maximum speed (roof closed/roof lowered)

328 km/h (204 mph)/ 315 km/h (196 mph)

200 – 0 km/h (124mph – 0) braking

5.3 seconds/130 metres

100 – 0 km/h (62mph – 0) braking

3.2 seconds/32 metres

EFFICIENCY

CO2 emissions [NEDC]

249 g/km

Fuel consumption – (EU l/100 km/UK MPG)

Combined

Urban

Extra urban

10.7 l /100km (26.4 mpg**)

17.2 l /100km (16.6 mpg**)

7.4 l /100km (38.4 mpg**)

**MPG (UK) is not a homologation requirement therefore converted figure

