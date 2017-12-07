The color is mostly white but with subtle hints of blue when you look close.
The McLaren Special Operations (MSO) team has created a special color paying homage to the name of founder Bruce McLaren's family home in Surrey, England. Muriwai White is a special shade of white with subtle hints of blue. It premieres first on a 570S Spider, but customers can specify the paint on any McLaren through MSO.
Bruce's daughter, Amanda McLaren, worked with MSO to come up with the special color that evokes the mix of white paint and blue doors on the family's home in England. The Muriwai name also came from he New Zealand town where her father won his first race at age 15.
“My mother Patty had been at a dinner party with a palm reader, who told her she’d live in a big white house with blue doors and shutters,” Amanda McLaren said in the automaker's announcement of the special color. “Whether by destiny or design, that is what transpired and Muriwai was a place of pride for Bruce and comfort to Patty years after my father’s premature death in 1970 at the age of 32."
The 570S Spider is a supercar that works in any season because of its retracting hardtop. Plus, drivers can lower the rear glass. In his First Drive, Motor1.com Executive Editor Seyth Miersma described this sensation: "Opening the barrier between engine and ear, one is immediately bathed in the kind of urgent tenor that this 3.8-liter V8 loves to sing, and which wakes to a wail when I carefully flex my right foot."
Now, adventurous owners can even take their Sport Series model out for a drive in the snow because McLaren now offers a winter tire package for them. It includes a set of dark-finished 14-spoke wheels and Pirelli MC Sottozero 3 cold-weather tires. The MC part of the name designates that this rubber is specially tailored for the McLarens.
Muriwai is the New Zealand costal community where Bruce McLaren won his first motor race at the age of 15 and the name chosen for his family house in England that was painted in a blueish white colour
Daughter Amanda McLaren worked with McLaren Special Operations (MSO) to develop a new MSO paint colour of a similar hue, initially for the 570S Spider and now proposed for the whole McLaren Sports Series
The Muriwai house where Bruce McLaren and his family lived is currently for sale
McLaren Special Operations, the bespoke division of McLaren Automotive, has delved deep into the company’s heritage to create a unique colour with a family story attached. ‘Muriwai’ refers to different episodes of the McLaren story: it is the name of the New Zealand costal community where McLaren founder Bruce McLaren won his first motor race; it is also the name he gave to his family house in Surrey, England and it is now the name of a new special paint colour in the MSO catalogue for the recently launched 570S Spider.
Inspired by the whitewashed walls, deep blue doors and shutters of the handsome McLaren homestead, Muriwai White paint is white with blue flecks. The colour was developed by McLaren Special Operations, Amanda McLaren, Bruce’s only child and a brand ambassador for McLaren Automotive and McLaren paint Partner AkzoNobel. Amanda returned to her childhood home in the first 570S Spider to be finished in Muriwai White, recalling the importance of the house that shared the same name.
“My mother Patty had been at a dinner party with a palm reader, who told her she’d live in a big white house with blue doors and shutters,” revealed Amanda. “Whether by destiny or design, that is what transpired and Muriwai was a place of pride for Bruce and comfort to Patty years after my father’s premature death in 1970 at the age of 32. Muriwai was always special to my father; the exotic name as much as the house. Forty-two kilometres’ northwest of Auckland, it’s where he grew up and won his first hill climb, aged 15, at the wheel of an Ulster Austin which remains in McLaren’s heritage collection in Woking. “
Bruce and his wife Patty settled in Surrey after he won a racing scholarship which brought him from New Zealand to Great Britain in 1958. With Bruce McLaren Racing established, Amanda was born and after renting modest accommodation in nearby Surbiton and Weybridge, the family built their dream home in Walton-on-Thames into which they moved in 1967.
“I’m sure my parents would have loved this ‘Muriwai’ colour, and they would be so proud of the 570S Spider and the other McLaren road cars, as that is where my father saw the future of the company,” commented Amanda.“The M12GT was his vision of the road-going supercar and the DNA of that 1969 car is evident in all of McLaren Automotive’s products. To compare photos of the M12GT outside our old house with the 570S Spider today is a rather lovely circle to behold.”
McLaren Special Operations can create any colour a client wishes. Muriwai White is a particularly special shade given the family story behind it. As well as personalised paintwork, MSO offers other enhancement options – such as material upgrades – and takes bespoke commissions for ultra-limited or one-off models, taking something that is already rare and making it truly unique. Many MSO customers like to order ‘off the menu’, but in this instance MSO is offering the Muriwai White as an ‘à la carte option’ available on any McLaren road car, with personalisation beyond the signature paintwork according to individual taste.
The McLaren family’s former home in Walton-on-Thames is currently on the market with Curchods estate agents, priced at £2.1 million. A 570S Spider makes a rather lovely accompanying feature.
McLaren 570S Spider
Technical specification
Engine configuration
M838TE engine, 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8, 3,799cc
Drivetrain layout
Longitudinal mid-engined, RWD
Power PS (bhp/kW @ rpm
570 (562/419) @ 7,500
Torque Nm (lbs ft) @ rpm
600 (443) @ 5,000-6,500
Transmission
7-Speed seamless-shift gearbox (SSG)
Suspension
Independent adaptive dampers, dual wishbones. Normal, Sport and Track modes
Steering
Electro-hydraulic; power-assisted
Brakes
Carbon Ceramic Discs (F: 394mm R: 380mm) with aluminium brake calipers (6-piston front; 4-piston rear)
Wheels (inches)
Front: 8J x 19; Rear: 10J x 20
Tyres
F: 225/35 R19 R: 285/35 R20
Length, mm (inches)
4,530 (178.3)
Wheelbase, mm (inches)
2,670 (105)
Height, mm (inches)
1,202 (47.3)
Width, with mirrors, mm (inches)
2,095 (82.5)
Width, mirrors folded, mm (inches)
2,045 (80.5)
Width, without mirrors, mm (inches)
1,930 (76)
Track (to contact patch centre), mm (inches)
Front: 1,673 (65.9); Rear: 1,618 (63.7)
Lightest dry weight, kg (lbs)
1,359 (2,895)
DIN Kerb weight, kg (lbs) [fluids + 90% fuel]
1,498 (3,302.5)
Luggage capacity (litres)
Front: 150 l; Tonneau: 52 l
Performance data
ACCELERATION
0 -60mph
3.1 seconds
0-100 km/h (0-62mph)
3.2 seconds
0-200 km/h (0-124mph)
9.6 seconds
0-400 m / ¼ mile
11.0 seconds
Maximum speed (roof closed/roof lowered)
328 km/h (204 mph)/ 315 km/h (196 mph)
200 – 0 km/h (124mph – 0) braking
5.3 seconds/130 metres
100 – 0 km/h (62mph – 0) braking
3.2 seconds/32 metres
EFFICIENCY
CO2 emissions [NEDC]
249 g/km
Fuel consumption – (EU l/100 km/UK MPG)
Combined
Urban
Extra urban
10.7 l /100km (26.4 mpg**)
17.2 l /100km (16.6 mpg**)
7.4 l /100km (38.4 mpg**)
**MPG (UK) is not a homologation requirement therefore converted figure
