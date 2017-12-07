The refreshed 2019 Jeep Cherokee has been spied for the first time testing in the off-road-oriented Trailhawk trim. Look for the updated model to arrive at dealers in 2018 and possible debut at the North American International Auto Show in January.

Up front, all trims of the refreshed Cherokee now feature unified headlights, rather than the current split units. The updated Trailhawk also has a different front bumper than earlier test mules. This piece features higher-mounted fog lights and a pair of red tow hooks. An altered rear bumper features two, circular tailpipes and another red tow hook. The SUV also rides on a set of Y-spoke wheels that are unlike the units in previous spy photos.

Earlier pictures provided a look inside a different trim of the refreshed Cherokee. It featured a large infotainment screen at the top of the center stack and an HVAC vent on each side. The panel for controlling the heating and cooling is further down.

As its name suggests, the existing Trailhawk trim comes with tech for letting it perform better off-road like a more sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. While not readily apparent in these spy photos, similar tech would almost certainly come on the refreshed model.

Jeep will allegedly grow the refreshed Cherokee’s engine lineup by offering the SUV with the new mild-hybrid, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the 2018 Wrangler that produces 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (399 Newton-meters) of torque. The existing 3.2-liter V6 would reportedly also be available, but it’s hard to imagine why a buyer would choose the six cylinder. With 271 hp (202 kW) and 239 lb-ft (324 Nm), the specs are narrowly worse than the turbo four. At the bottom of the range, base models would still get the existing 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 184 hp (137 kW) and 171 lb-ft (231 Nm) of torque.

Source: Automedia