With six cylinders, four turbochargers, and four-wheel drive, the BMW M550d xDrive is the closest thing we will ever get to a diesel M5. Available both as a sedan and as a wagon, the hottest 5 Series running on Devil’s fuel has added a fourth turbo compared to its namesake predecessor. The folks over at YouTube’s AutoTopNL were curious to see what the diesel monster is capable of and decided to take it to the maximum.

Based on the number recorded by the speed measurement device shown in top-left corner of the video, the M550d with launch control activated needed roughly 4.7 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph), which was slightly more than the official number quoted by BMW of 4.4 seconds. From a standstill until the electronic top speed limiter kicked in at 155 mph (260 kph), the diesel-powered sedan required approximately 35 seconds. The digital speedometer did show 161 mph (260 kph), but the actual velocity was 251 kph as briefly displayed by the aforementioned device.

Unlike the M5 which has an optional M Driver’s Package loosening the top speed limiter to 189 mph (305 kph), the M550d is locked in at 155 mph. Of course, there’s always the aftermarket world and some of the tuners will be more than happy to get rid of the limitation, but you will then have to say goodbye to the warranty. It would be interesting to see the maximum speed of an unrestricted car, though.

For those with a need for speed, the recently launched M5 with the already announced Competition Pack will be the quickest and fastest 5 Series ever. It should be out as early as 2018 when it will go up against the Mercedes-AMG E63 S, which can also be had as a more practical Audi RS6 Avant-rivaling wagon whereas the M5 will unfortunately remain a sedan-only affair.

Speaking of wagons, AutoTopNL also had the chance to test the M550d xDrive Touring. Unsurprisingly, it was slower because of its heavier body.