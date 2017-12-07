BMW has been providing MotoGP with safety cars for nearly two decades and the latest to join the fleet is the new M5, the very first M car that’s not an SUV to feature xDrive. It made its debut during the MotoGP season finale in Valencia, Spain a few weeks ago on the Circuit Ricardo Tormo where Tim Burton a.k.a. Shmee150 had the opportunity to take it for a spin and show off the numerous M Performance trinkets.

Aside from the obvious livery inspired by the M8 GTE race car, the high-performance sedan has a plethora of carbon fiber add-ons, including a front splitter exclusively developed for this MotoGP version. It’s the same story with the hood latches and the LED lights installed on the roof and the front bumper.

Speaking of the lights, the interior has been slightly modified to accommodate a few red switches to control the extra lights, while the regular front seats of the M5 have been swapped out to make room for the bucket seats sourced from the limited-edition M4 GTS.

The suit of M Performance goodies shown originally at SEMA in Las Vegas has been installed on the M5 MotoGP Safety Car, including the upgraded sports exhaust system with a titanium end muffler and carbon fiber tips. Those willing to go crazy with the options can even order a lightweight engine cover made out of carbon fiber, also used for the shift paddles, gear shift lever cover, and steering wheel. If you’re a big fan of carbon fiber, you can spend extra to have it on the key wallet. Rounding off the niceties are the carbon ceramic brakes, coilover suspension, M Performance-branded floor mats, and even a door-mounted LED projector.

MotoGP aficionados will be seeing this special version of the M5 throughout the entire 2018 season, which is scheduled to kick off March 18 with the Grand Prix of Qatar. Until then, there are going to be three official pre-season tests, starting with Sepang in Malaysia on January 28, followed by Chang International Circuit in Thailand on February 16, and at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar on March 1.