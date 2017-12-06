Mercedes-Benz is apparently in high gear when it comes to testing its new GLS-Class. We’ve been seeing camouflaged pre-production models popping up all over the place, with the latest sighting being captured on 4K video by the YouTube channel walkoART. The footage doesn’t really show us anything new or revolutionary, though we do get quite a good look at the LED headlights shining around the camo wrap in the front. The odd bulges on the hood are still there, not to mention the cladding around the windows designed to hide the shapes beneath.

Make no mistake though – this is a large SUV, certainly bigger than the current model. And yet it will also be lighter thanks to the new MHA platform that will serve as the underpinnings of the posh people mover. The platform will also create more space inside for passengers, where we expect to see the latest in Mercedes tech, not the least of which should be a glass cockpit with copious driver assists. There’s also talk of the GLS getting a Maybach makeover to compete with ultra-luxury offerings from Land Rover and Bentley.

Whatever happens inside, prolific power is expected to grace the GLS-Class under the hood. Hybrid variants using the company’s 3.0-liter engine with electric power could make over 400 horsepower, with an AMG variant virtually guaranteed. As for its power output, that could also go the hybrid route. Either way, it would seem a no-brainer that the beefy 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine would be involved.

We could still have quite a wait to find out the specifics. Thought to be a 2019 model, the new SUV could debut sometime next year, though having just been given a new GLS Grand Edition based on the current model, a reveal in 2019 seems more likely.

Source: walkoART via YouTube