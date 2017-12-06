Jeep is doing away with the polarizing headlights found on the outgoing Cherokee in place of a more mainstream front fascia. We’ve got the spy photos to prove it. But alongside its fresh new face, the Cherokee could get a new engine, too, particularly the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder ripped from the 2018 Wrangler.

According to a report from The Truth About Cars, by way of Bozi Tatarevic, the updated Cherokee will adorn the brand-new turbocharged engine for 2019. Paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, the four-cylinder unit pumps out a respectable 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (399 Newton-meters) of torque. The same nine-speed automatic gearbox borrowed from the Renegade is expected to carry over.

All that newfound turbo power makes the engine nearly identical to the optional 3.2-liter V6 found in the range-topping Cherokee Overland. That motor produces 271 hp (202 kW) and 239 lb-ft (324 Nm) of torque, making the four-cylinder just one down on horsepower, and 56 lb-ft (75 Nm) down on torque.

The 2019 Cherokee will now have three engines to choose from. Alongside the turbocharged four-cylinder, and the optional V6, the base 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine will carry over from 2018, still producing 184 hp (137 kW) and 171 lb-ft (231 Nm) of torque. The base four-cylinder is the only engine that can be equipped with front-wheel drive.

The new Cherokee will make its debut early in 2018, likely at the Detroit Auto Show in January, before going on sale shortly thereafter. Apart from the engine updates and the tweaks to the exterior, the cabin is also expected to gain a healthy refresh both technologically and in terms of styling.

Source: TTAC