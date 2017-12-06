Volvo took home the 2017 FIA World Touring Car Championship behind the wheel of an S60 TC1 race car. In celebration, the Swedish marque has dished out a handful of special edition S60 and V60 vehicles with a few motorsport-inspired features to boot.

The Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar Performance World Champion Edition package is available on all D4, D5, T5, and T6 models. Visual enhancements include 19-inch bespoke Polestar light alloy wheels wrapped in performance-focused tires, a sculpted diffuser, and a new rear spoiler. In the cabin, a lone Polestar gear lever can be noted.

The special edition isn’t all show and no go, though. A free-flow stainless-steel exhaust system, a sports air filter, as well as updated suspension dampers and springs have been added to the pacakge. Thanks to Polestar power optimization, horsepower is up by 10 (7 kilowatts), and torque is improved by 36 pound-feet (50 Newton-meters), and pair with faster gearshifts and improved throttle response.

"The engineers from Polestar and Cyan Racing have worked collaboratively on engineering developments for existing Polestar road cars for many years," said Christian Samson, responsible for Product and Development at Polestar.

"It’s therefore fitting that we celebrate the remarkable achievement of securing our maiden World Championship by adding more performance to the cars that have been instrumental this season. With the Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar Performance World Champion Editions, we’ve created an accessible piece of history for many Volvo car owners."

Similar to Cadillac's own Championship Edition range, just a handful of these special edition Volvo vehicles will be available to buyers, and can be ordered from any Polestar retailer worldwide. The parts can be fitted to any new or pre-owned vehicle, or the package can be purchased as a whole, depending on the dealer.

Source: Volvo