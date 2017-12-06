BMW has already launched fresh new generations of the 7 Series and 5 Series, and is now in the final stages of development of the new 3 Series. The Bavarian brand’s third core model has been recently spied by Motor1.com reader Andreas Noack on the German Autobahn, somewhere near Munich, looking closer to its production form than ever.

The seventh generation of BMW’s best-selling vehicle will be slightly larger than the current model and the longer rear doors indicate the wheelbase is stretched, too. In combination with a better packaging brought by the new CLAR architecture, this should result in much more leg room for the rear passengers, addressing some of the criticism of the 3 Series that is still on sale.

But the bump in size doesn’t mean the car will get heavier, as actually it is expected to lose some kilos thanks to the new underpinnings. Together with finely retuned diesel and gasoline engines, the new 3 Series should be approximately five percent cleaner in CO2 emissions.

Previous spy photos have revealed the model will finally move to a digital instrument cluster. It won’t be a fully digital unit, but a mix between traditional analog gauges and an electronic display. Some might say this is just an incompatible compromise, but that way BMW can appeal to customers with both classic and modern taste.

The new 3 Series with internal code G20 could also become the first generation of the model to receive a purely electric powertrain. This is still not officially confirmed, but we know for a fact the thrifty 330e plug-in hybrid will be joined by another electrified version, the more attainable 325e.

The first variant of the 2019 3 Series to arrive will be the sedan, which will debut sometime next year, followed shortly after by the station wagon. At this point, it’s not clear whether BMW will introduce a new 3 Series Gran Turismo, as the roomy GT might become a member of the 4 Series family.

