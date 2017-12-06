You have probably seen your fair share of YouTube videos with Mustang drivers crashing while trying to show off at various car meets, but this guy wanted to break with tradition by attempting to draw the attention of the crowd in an SRT Viper. Well, he did just that, but like in one of those teasers for The Grand Tour season 2, it did not go as planned.

While leaving a Cars and Coffee get-together in Houston, Texas, the Viper driver hit the accelerator pedal hard to show off in front of the gathered audience. But with a V10 engine pushing out more than 600 horsepower to the rear wheels, the Viper is far from being what you would call a forgiving car. He lost control of the high-performance coupe, which went sideways immediately and ultimately hit the curb before coming to a full stop facing the incoming traffic.

Since the embarrassing crash did not occur at a high speed, both the driver and the passenger got out of the damaged Viper without being injured, though the car will need some serious TLC to get back into shape. Not that it comes as a big surprise, but basically everyone rushed over to the scene of the crash to take photos and videos of the aftermath.

We will refrain from commenting about the reaction of the bystanders, but laughing at the misfortune of other people is not something we would do. It’s all fun and games until something truly bad happens. Thankfully, it’s not the case here as only the Viper will need some mending to get back onto the road. Let’s just hope that the driver has learned his lesson and will not try to do this ever again as he might not be so lucky a second time.