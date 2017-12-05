In its announcement for the new Marketplace app that will be available for most 2017-and-up cars, General Motors cites a AAA study that says average American drivers spend 46 minutes each day behind the wheel. To help its customers make better use of that time, GM will let driver and passengers make a variety of food an auto-related purchases from select companies, all from the comfort of the vehicle’s infotainment system.

Everything from food orders to gasoline fill-ups, hotel reservations, and spaces at parking garages can be browsed and purchased through Marketplace, and it can be used whether the vehicle is stopped or rolling down a busy road. Because let’s face it – nobody has time to waste on trivial things like paying attention behind the wheel, especially when you’ve got an empty stomach and money burning a hole in your pocket.

“Leveraging connectivity and our unique data capabilities, we have an opportunity to make every trip more productive and give our customers time back,” said Santiago Chamorro, vice president for GM’s Global Connected Customer Experience. “Marketplace is the first of a suite of new personalization features that we will roll out over the next 12 to 18 months to nearly four million U.S. drivers.”

Sarcasm aside, GM does explicitly say Marketplace is intended to be used while driving, and that all in-vehicle systems adhere to both company and industry guidelines for distracted driving. It certainly offers a bit of convenience, especially to those who make the same coffee stop every morning. But only a few major chains are included in Marketplace thus far, and there’s still the dubious nature of adding what some might call a frivolous function to further distract drivers. Why not simply require the vehicle to be stopped in order to access the system?

For better or worse, Marketplace is now available in Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC models with compatible infotainment systems.

Source: General Motors