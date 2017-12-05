The Lamborghini Urus is a 650-horsepower (484-kilowatt) supercar disguised as an SUV, make no mistake about it. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 that pumps out 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque, propelling it to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.59 seconds, and on to a top speed of 186 mph (300 kmh).

Unfortunately, most of us will never actually be able to take home the six-figure SUV. That’s why Lamborghini has opened up its configurator to the masses, giving us the opportunity to build the Urus of our dreams, even though we know we’ll never actually have one in our driveways.

The first thing you’ll notice is there there are 13 color options to choose from, ranging from standard Solid options, to more detailed Metallic. Nero Noctis, Giallo Auge, and Bianco Monocerus are among the three base options, while shades like Grigio Nimbus, Verdeo Hebe, Blue Eleos, and Bianco Icarus are offered in the metallic category.

As far as wheels are concerned, there are three options. A set of 21-inch Alcione units come standard, while optional 21-inch Asterope, and 22-inch Nath wheels can be added, each in a range of finishes, either silver, titanium, or black depending on the wheel. Even the brake calipers can be had in six different colors, silver, black, yellow, green, orange, or red.

Exterior options include a panoramic glass roof, black roof rales, and privacy glass, which is both acoustic and heat insulated. A styling package on the front fascia allows you to remove the gaudy color-coated option in place of a standard gloss black finish, and exhaust tips can be finished in either satin chrome, bright chrome, or black matt.

In the cabin the same variety of options carry over. The seats and dash can be had either in a unicolor leather, a two-tone Sportivo leather, lighter Elegante leather – available in a range of colors – or unicolor Alcantara, and Sportivo Alcantara, also available in a range of colors. The questionable Verdo Faunus is pictured here. You can even go so far as to color coat the piping on the floor mats.

The steering wheel is available in either black or color-matching suede, or leather with colored stitching. The seats come with options like a full electric controls with ventilation and massage, 2+2 seating instead of a rear bench, and of course, embroidered headrests with the Lamborghini logo. Carbon fiber and wood trim can be found throughout, with an available ambient lighting package and rear-seat entertainment.

But wait, there’s more. Options include a head-up display, night vision, a hands-free tailgate, a “washing package,” driver assistance technology, heated seats and steering wheel, a built-in garage door opener, a cargo management system, a top view camera… the list goes on.

Unfortunately Lamborghini doesn’t list a price for all of these options, but we can only imagine that the lengthy list jacks up the price significantly. If you’d rather opt for no-nonsense, optionless example, the Urus starts at a respectable $200,000. If you'd like to build your own Urus, hit the link.

Source: Lamborghini