After previously testing the next-gen Ram 1500 with nearly no camouflage, the company now apparently feels comfortable putting the truck on the road with relatively little to hide its updated body. These shots catch the pickup under development and show the vehicle wearing the production grille, headlights, and taillights.

The 2019 Ram features a new face that includes sharper edges for the grille surround, and updated headlights have strips of LEDs at the top and bottom. At the back, the new taillights appear larger than the current units. Previous photos showed the truck with a more sculpted hood and tailgate, too. The changes give the next-gen Ram a more angular appearance than the truck's existing, rather rounded styling.

Ram is sticking with tradition by continuing to use steel extensively in the next-gen 1500. Aluminum in the hood and taillgate would keep weight down, though.

Earlier spy photos also provided a great look at the new Ram’s cabin. The pickup features a more modern layout, including a large, touchscreen infotainment system that dominates the center stack. It makes the interior look far less cluttered by eliminating many buttons. The switches that are left have better integration into the cockpit. The toggles at the bottom are especially stylish.

Buyers will still be able to order V6 and V8 gasoline-fueled powerplants. A diesel V6 will likely be available but probably not from launch. Plus, there will potentially be a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid to keep up with modern fuel economy requirements.

The 2019 Ram will debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January. Look for the pickup to arrive at dealers in the latter half of the year.

