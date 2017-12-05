The Audi TT RS is a fairly recent addition to the model range, but new spy shots indicate that a refresh is already on the way for the range-topping variant.

At the front, Audi installs a new front fascia with a different design for the corner inlets, including slits near the center. The headlights are also different. Rather than the existing design where the LED running lights sit along the lower portion, the updated styling puts the strip at the top of the headlights.

Audi heavily camouflages the tail, and the design does a good job of hiding the changes. A new set of taillights is among the tweaks, though. The diffuser also appears somewhat less prominent than on the current TT RS.

In addition, the side sills appear to be a little thicker, particularly towards the rear of the vehicle.

These photos don't provide a good look at the cabin, but expect Audi to use the refresh to make some infotainment system upgrades. Minor trim changes are likely, too.

The refreshed TT RS' powertrain is a complete mystery. However, the existing 2.5-liter turbocharged inline five-cylinder engine is already quite potent. It pumps out 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel-drive system handle the job of getting the output to the road.

Motor1.com Senior Editor Jake Holmes praised the setup in the First Drive: "The Audi devours straight lines with a manic burble, the type of off-kilter exhaust sound only an inline-five can make, as the engine and dual-clutch gearbox rocket the car forward. It grips hard in high-speed turns and turns in eagerly to the track’s lower-speed bends, quick steering making it all the easier to swap directions in an instant.

Source: Carpix