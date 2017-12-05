The i3 and the i8 signified BMW’s commitment to electric and electrified vehicles when the two were introduced just a few years ago. Now the German marque plans to roll out an entire range of electric and electrified vehicles in just a few years – and there are trademarks to prove it.

In November, it was reported that BMW had trademarked the iX3 nameplate for use in a fully electric version of the X3. Now, reports form BMWBlog, suggest that the German automaker has further confirmed that the entire range will get an "i" moniker based on recent trademark filings.

The new strategy will see 25 electrified models, including 12 fully electric cars by the year 2025. Everything from the i1 to the i9, and the iX1 to the iX9 nameplates have been secured by BMW. Chairman of the Board, Harald Krüger, confirmed that the company owned the naming rights to all 18 monikers, a number of which would be put to use on production vehicles in the next few years.

"Our i story enters the next round," Krüger said in the interview. "Going forward, all electrified BMW models will be under the BMW i brand. And I can tell you one more thing: We have not only secured the naming rights for BMW i – from i1 to i9. We also hold the rights for BMW X – from iX1 to iX9."

Though BMW holds exclusive naming rights to all 18 "i" trademarks, that doesn’t necessarily mean the company will use all of them. Already we know that the iX3 nameplate will join the lineup in just a few years via an electric X3, and will be joined later in life by the i5, previewed by the Vision Dynamics Concept. Both of which are scheduled to go into production sometime in 2020.

Source: BMWBlog