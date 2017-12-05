Multiple powertrains are available, including a gasoline engine, a hybrid, or a fully electric setup.
Bulgaria' Sin Cars will soon expand its lineup by launching the bizarre S1 as the company's entry-level model. The vehicle largely defies description because Sin intends to offer a mix-and-match selection of body styles and powerplants.
The company's single teaser image shows the S1 as a completely open roadster with no roof or doors. However, that's not the only option. Customers can also get a closed cockpit variant or even a fully exposed fenderless variant with open wheels. "The modular design allows you to update, or change the design of your S1 for the lifetime of the vehicle," according to Sin.
Powertrain details aren't entirely clear, but buyers have lots of choices. "There are gasoline engines up to 450 horsepower, a hybrid, or fully electric" version, according to Sin's announcement. In addition, customers can order a paddle-shift transmission, traction control, and anti-lock brakes.
Sin will debut the S1 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, and the company will deliver the first examples in early 2019. The automaker will only call the vehicle's pricing "affordable" at the moment. Sales will initially be in Europe. However, Sin is applying as a low-volume manufacturer with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the United States, which would allow the company to sell 325 road-going examples a year in the country. Otherwise, the S1 would be a track-only product in the U.S.
Sin is a relative newcomer to the supercar scene. The company showed its first model, the R1 (above), in pre-production form a few years before premiering the road-going version at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2015. It used a General-Motors-sourced 6.2-liter V8 with 518 horsepower (386 kilowatts) and was able to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour in just 2.5 seconds.
Source: Sin
Sin S1 Teaser
SIN CARS – the fastest growing super car manufacturer!
Newcomer SIN CARS, worldwide approved small series car manufacturer, has achieved rapid success with both its R1 550 and R1 GT4 models. While the R1 550 tears up the streets with blistering performance and stunning looks, the R1 GT4 has been competing around the globe in International GT4 competition, racking up numerous wins and podium finishes in both Europe and North America. A true high-end supercar, the SIN R1 has successfully launched the SIN brand onto the world stage.
Building on that success, and bolstered by worldwide interest in the current models, SIN CARS is excited to announce the addition of an all new model; the SIN S1! The S1 is a revolutionary vehicle; a multi-functional, configurable, road or track car at an affordable price level. One might even say – it’s an affordably priced, modular car.
For the road, starting with the S1 chassis, you can have different drive train options, different body designs and different interior options. You can have it as an open top cabriolet, or a fully equipped, closed coupe with air conditioning, power windows and a refined interior to suit the most demanding drivers. Or, you can choose something in between. You decide the level of performance, the level of comfort and even your body style. Because of it’s modular design, you can start with one body package choice and later add different components to update your S1, or change from one design to another.
For the track, the S1 will represent an exciting, new track day machine. Select one of the high-performance engine options and choose a closed coupe for the real sports car experience. Or, choose the fenderless, open cockpit option and you’ll get the open wheel, open cockpit formula car sensation for you and your passenger! For even more performance, you can add on a paddle-shift transmission, traction control and ABS brakes. You decide on the package you want.
Either way, road or track, you choose your powertrain. There are gasoline engines up to 450 horsepower, a Hybrid, or fully electric. You choose your body style. The body starts as an open cockpit sports car, to which you can add components and make it a closed coupe. The modular design allows you to update, or change the design of your S1 for the lifetime of the vehicle. All at an affordable price!
Plans are for the new S1 to be built in both Europe at the current SIN factory and in the USA. SIN CARS is in the process of applying for approval from the US NHTSA as a low-volume manufacturer, which will allow for the sale of up to 325 road-going cars a year in the USA.
The new SIN S1 will be the entry-level model in the SIN CARS line-up. Official launch of the new model will be at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, with the first deliveries planned for early 2019.
Stay tuned and stay connected with us for the latest information on the NEW SIN S1 via Facebook, Twitter and coming soon, the new SIN S1 section of the SIN CARS website; www.sincars.co.uk .