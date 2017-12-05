Hide press release Show press release

SIN CARS – the fastest growing super car manufacturer!



Newcomer SIN CARS, worldwide approved small series car manufacturer, has achieved rapid success with both its R1 550 and R1 GT4 models. While the R1 550 tears up the streets with blistering performance and stunning looks, the R1 GT4 has been competing around the globe in International GT4 competition, racking up numerous wins and podium finishes in both Europe and North America. A true high-end supercar, the SIN R1 has successfully launched the SIN brand onto the world stage.

Building on that success, and bolstered by worldwide interest in the current models, SIN CARS is excited to announce the addition of an all new model; the SIN S1! The S1 is a revolutionary vehicle; a multi-functional, configurable, road or track car at an affordable price level. One might even say – it’s an affordably priced, modular car.

For the road, starting with the S1 chassis, you can have different drive train options, different body designs and different interior options. You can have it as an open top cabriolet, or a fully equipped, closed coupe with air conditioning, power windows and a refined interior to suit the most demanding drivers. Or, you can choose something in between. You decide the level of performance, the level of comfort and even your body style. Because of it’s modular design, you can start with one body package choice and later add different components to update your S1, or change from one design to another.

For the track, the S1 will represent an exciting, new track day machine. Select one of the high-performance engine options and choose a closed coupe for the real sports car experience. Or, choose the fenderless, open cockpit option and you’ll get the open wheel, open cockpit formula car sensation for you and your passenger! For even more performance, you can add on a paddle-shift transmission, traction control and ABS brakes. You decide on the package you want.

Either way, road or track, you choose your powertrain. There are gasoline engines up to 450 horsepower, a Hybrid, or fully electric. You choose your body style. The body starts as an open cockpit sports car, to which you can add components and make it a closed coupe. The modular design allows you to update, or change the design of your S1 for the lifetime of the vehicle. All at an affordable price!

Plans are for the new S1 to be built in both Europe at the current SIN factory and in the USA. SIN CARS is in the process of applying for approval from the US NHTSA as a low-volume manufacturer, which will allow for the sale of up to 325 road-going cars a year in the USA.

The new SIN S1 will be the entry-level model in the SIN CARS line-up. Official launch of the new model will be at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, with the first deliveries planned for early 2019.

The new SIN S1 will be the entry-level model in the SIN CARS line-up. Official launch of the new model will be at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, with the first deliveries planned for early 2019.