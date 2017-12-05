For more than 20 years, the LX has been the most premium SUV option within the Lexus lineup. Essentially a warmed-over Toyota Land Cruiser, the latest iteration of the three-row SUV starts at $89,880, making it a tough pill to swallow for anyone looking for range-topping luxury. But finally, it appears, Lexus may be ready to part ways with the 20-year-old platform as it plans to introduce a new range-topping SUV concept at the Detroit Auto Show.

Designed in collaboration with CALTY, the same studio that penned the look of the FT-1 sports car, the new LF-1 will make its debut at the Detroit Auto Show in just a few weeks. And by the look of the first teaser, it should be dramatically different from the LX.

Lexus says that the concept is the "next genre in luxury crossover vehicles," and that the flagship crossover "redefines the boundaries of luxury." Apart from those vague details, Lexus does little in the way of providing information as to its upcoming new concept. What we do know is that it should adopt similar styling to the rest of the range, including a massive spindle grille and a sculpted rear.

The new LF-1 concept, if it reaches the production line, could be the latest offering in Lexus’ growing SUV range. Alongside the NX, the RX, and the GX, Lexus plans to introduce a smaller UX to fill the gap left by the CT 200h. The new LF-1, meanwhile, could theoretically replace the LX and make for a five-crossover lineup.

We’ll know all the details when doors open to the 2017 Detroit Auto Show on January 8, 2018.

