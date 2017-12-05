Founded in July 2012 in Beirut, Lebanon, W Motors is a newcomer in the exciting world of high-performance cars. Its first model, the Lykan HyperSport, starred in the seventh installment of the Fast and Furious by jumping from one skyscraper to another in a hugely unrealistic scene. The movie came out back in 2015 and later the same year the company introduced its second car, the Fenyr SuperSport, at the Dubai Motor Show.

At that moment, we only had a few official renders (attached at the end of the gallery below) and now the company, which moved its headquarters to Dubai in 2013, has published a video of what it describes as being the production model. To be honest, it looks virtually the same as the one from a couple of years ago, which is not necessarily a bad thing as the Gundam-like design makes the Fenyr SuperSport stand out from the crowd.

And then there are the specs, which are pretty amazing. According to the company’s website, at the heart of the exotic coupe is a RUF-engineered flat-six 4.0-liter engine with a pair of turbochargers to deliver an outstanding 900 horsepower (671 kilowatts) at 7,100 rpm and a peak torque of 885 pound-feet (1,200 Newton-meters) available from 4,000 rpm. Thanks to a full carbon fiber body, the engineers have managed to keep the weight down to a remarkably low 1,200 kilograms (2,645 pounds).

In charge of sending all that power to the rear wheels is a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission with a limited slip differential. Developed for both left- and right-hand-drive markets, the Fenyr SuperSport will do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 2.7 seconds and accelerate up to more than 249 mph (400 kph).

Unless things have changed since the original debut from two years ago, production of the model will be limited to only 25 cars. There’s no word about the price tag just yet, but it certainly won’t be cheap taking into account the promised performance and exclusivity. For what it’s worth, its predecessor, the Lykan HyperSport, retailed for a cool $3.4 million.

Source: W Motors