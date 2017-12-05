During the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, Toyota previewed a future small crossover model with the FT-AC Concept, another urban crossover study from the brand. We now have a confirmation that it is going to production at some point in the next couple of years.

Toyota Motor North America General Manager Jack Hollis revealed to Motor Authority the Japanese manufacturer is preparing a compact SUV, which will most likely be positioned below the RAV4. This is where the C-HR currently sits, but the new model will have a much different styling and will offer an all-wheel drive.

"It's like the 90s again, we can have more than one vehicle in each segment if they are different enough," Hollis declared.

The new vehicle will be based on Toyota’s TNGA platform, which will also underpin the next generation Corolla, and will be powered by a compact four-cylinder engine. Don’t expect to see a hybrid powertrain, as it will remain available only for the similar-sized C-HR. As standard, the new addition to Toyota's SUV lineup will be powered by the front wheels and, as mentioned, optionally available will be an AWD system.

Just like the FT-AC Concept, FT-4X Concept, and TJ Cruiser Concept previewed, the production crossover will be lifestyle-oriented and urbanely-styled with countless customization options. Not only that, but it will also influence the next generation RAV4 and 4Runner in terms of design. Hollis also told the publication that the three studies revealed in the last six months were all created to "test the waters in the market and get feedback from consumers."

The all-new model is expected to hit the market in two to three years and to be positioned price-wise below the C-HR. Hollis confirmed the base price will be less than $20,000, making it slightly more affordable than the C-HR which starts at $22,500. Given the lack of AWD system for the latter, the upcoming small SUV could represent much better value for money.

Source: Motor Authority