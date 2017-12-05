Chevrolet engineers and test drivers are progressing with work on the next generation Silverado pickup, as a new and slightly less camouflaged prototype of the model has been spied testing.

We are still not allowed to see much of its design, but at least this time we can catch a glimpse of the more prominent radiator grille of the new model compared to today’s one. It features a vertical divider in the middle, which is home to a massive Chevrolet emblem. Further down, the bumper accommodates new fog lamps and what appears to be an additional air intake at the bottom.

We are also given a better look at the rear end, where a set of new L-shaped taillights should be installed. This new spied prototype has a classic single exhaust pipe at the back, replacing the fake oval pipes of the previous mule we spied.

The word on the street is that the Silverado will finally move to an aluminum-enriched chassis to shave off some weight, despite the automaker’s anti-aluminum marketing against Ford. Some variants might still use a steel bed.

General Motors’ engineers are also working on an improved family of engines, which will grow to include a new diesel motor – likely a 3.0-liter inline-six or even a larger 4.5-liter V6. A new turbocharged gasoline V6 is also rumored to be in the cards, while a 10-speed automatic gearbox should make the vehicle more efficient than ever.

The new Silverado, together with the GMC Sierra, will be manufactured in Michigan, following a $1 billion investment. We expect to see the new pickup in the third quarter of next year, debuting as a 2019 model, and next year’s Los Angeles Auto Show seems like a possible event for the premiere. Sales should start in early 2019.

