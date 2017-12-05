In all honesty, it's not really a duel...

If you are undecided about whether you should buy the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon or the Dacia Logan MCV, this video should come in handy. Joking aside, other than the fact that both are red wagons, there aren’t any other similarities between the two cars. One has 610 horsepower coming from a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 gasoline engine while the other has a puny 90 hp from a four-cylinder 1.5-liter turbodiesel mill.

Needless to say, Romania’s budget wagon doesn’t stand a chance in a performance test. No matter how you pit it against the recently crowned fastest wagon on the Nürburgring, the Logan loses on all fronts. The E63 S managed to outperform the Dacia in the braking test as well, despite the fact that it weighs two tons whereas the no-frills wagon with Renault origins tips the scales at 1.1 tons. That does not come as a big surprise considering the AMG family hauler is 10 times more expensive than the humble Logan MCV and has carbon ceramic brakes.

Carwow’s Mat Watson did declare the no-frills Dacia the moral winner of the comfort test conducted at 70 mph (112 kph) as although the vibrometer showed a slightly higher figure, the difference was quite small when you factor in the price tags of the two cars and also the fact that the Mercedes had a sophisticated air suspension set in comfort mode.

It goes without saying that this comparison was done just for fun as no one in their right mind would cross-shop the E63 S Wagon against the Logan MCV. It’s a similar story with another unusual comparison made by the same folks at Carwow last month when they organized a “duel” between the BMW M760i and a much more humble Skoda Superb 280.

We wonder what’s next, perhaps they will test the new Dacia Duster together with the Lamborghini Urus? They're both SUVs...

