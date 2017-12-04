Cadillac saw a wealth of success on the track this past season. In the brand’s return to racing, the American automaker took home the IMSA WeatherTech championship for the 2017 season, Konica Minolta took home the Team championship, and brothers Ricky and Jordan Taylor won the Drivers’ championship. In celebration, the company will offer a few lightly modified performance vehicles to mark the momentous occasion.

The ATS-V coupe and sedan, and the CTS-V sedan will each get a special Championship Edition to celebrate the success. Available in either a Black Raven or Crystal White Tricoat exterior finish (the latter pictured here), the special edition features Red Obsession side-view mirror caps, DPi-V.R. graphics on the quarter windows, red Brembo brake calipers, and forged polish-finished alloy V-Series wheels.

The cabin, meanwhile, is coated in Morello Red leather with Jet Black Recaro racing seats, red front and rear door armrests, and Morello accented high gloss carbon fiber interior trim. Other added features include a Performance Data Recorder with Cosworth Toolbox, a sunroof, and even a rear camera mirror.

While all of the Championship upgrades are purely visual, both the ATS-V and CTS-V are well equipped in the performance department from the start. The ATS-V comes powered by a 3.6-liter biturbo V6 producing 464 horsepower (346 kilowatts) and 445 pound-feet (603 Newton-meters) of torque, while the larger CTS-V uses a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 to produce 556 hp (415 kW) and 551 lb-ft (747 Nm).

The 2018 ATS-V Championship Edition will start at $72,190 for the sedan, and $74,390 for the coupe. The CTS-V Championship Edition, meanwhile, will start at a steep $105,730. In total, just 200 Championship Edition vehicles will be built, and will be available exclusively in North America.

Source: Cadillac