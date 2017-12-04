Since revealing the new CLS at the Los Angeles Auto Show, there’s not much reason for Mercedes to cover the stylish sedan in camouflage when driving them on the road. A new spy video from snowy Germany lets us see how a dreary gray example of the four-door looks in traffic. Buyers in the United States will have to wait until fall 2018 to be able to drive the new model.

The latest CLS switches to Mercedes’ MRA platform that underpins the current E- and S-Class, which lets it take elements from both. Production takes places on the same line as the E-Class, but some trim pieces, electronics, and driver assist systems come from the S-Class. Mercedes gives the CLS a sportier suspension tune than its siblings, which makes sense for buyers of such a stylish vehicle.

Inside, the CLS mixes premium style and tech. Like most modern Mercedes, there’s a digital instrument panel and wide infotainment screen. Plus, the array of jet-exhaust-inspired HVAC vents change color depending on the temperature setting. In the back, the sedan now has a bench seat rather than a pair of chairs, which allows for carrying an extra person.

From launch, customers in the U.S. will be able to get Mercedes new mild-hybrid powertrain. It combines a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six and a small electric motor with a one-kilowatt-hour battery. The total output isn’t yet available but the combustion engine makes 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque

For customers looking for an extra boost, the company will debut the more powerful CLS 53 in January at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. It’ll use the same 3.0-liter inline six but more powerful electrification will mean a total output of 429 hp.

