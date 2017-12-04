Today is the day: after months of teasing and years of anticipation, Lamborghini will debut its new Urus SUV in full at 12:00 PM EST (6:00 PM CET). It’s been a long time coming since the original concept was first shown in 2012, but based on the many teasers and spy photos we believe that the Urus should live up to the hype.

We know that the SUV will be a first for Lamborghini, not just in terms of class but also performance. Under the hood the Urus will wield a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 developing somewhere in the neighborhood of 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts), allowing for a 0-60 mph (96 kmh) sprint of just 3.7 seconds. That makes it one of the quickest, most powerful SUVs on the market today. A plug-in hybrid model is expected to join the lineup sometime in 2019, about a year after the standard gas version’s debut.

Pre-production of the Urus kicked off in April at Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata Bolognese factory, but full production won’t start until 2018. The Urus is expected to have a starting price of around $200,000, with a focus on markets like U.S. and China.

Stay tuned for a full reveal post of the Urus following the livestream debut.

Source: Lamborghini