Not content to leave creating racing special editions to Lotus, Morgan has got in on the act with teasers for its new track-inspired GT variant of the Aero.

The new car takes inspiration from the company's experience in GT3 racing. The competition-spec model uses the lightweight Aero 8 as a starting point but features bodywork that reduces drag and increases downforce.

According to Morgan, it initially conceived the Aero GT during the development phase of the latest version of the Aero 8 back in 2015, but the model was never built – until now. The automaker as decided to build the final eight Aero 8 models as the hotter GT version.

Morgan will build the GTs by hand, and they'll feature additions like louvers in the front fenders and a large rear diffuser. The company already has buyers for all eight cars, and these lucky customers get to choose individually tailored furnishings to their vehicle.

The new sports car, which Morgan says is its most extreme road-going model to date, comes with the 4.8-liter, BMW-sourced V8 from the Aero 8 and a six-speed manual gearbox. It’s good for reaching 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 170 mph (274 kph).

The GT isn't just a goodbye to the Aero 8. Morgan says that BMW no longer produces the 4.8-liter naturally aspirated V8 that the British firm currently uses, so this is also the last time for the powerplant's installation into any new Morgan.

The Aero GT will be officially revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018, and a successor to the Aero will come later. The existing Aero 8 has been around since 2015, but Morgan has been evolving the model since 2000.

