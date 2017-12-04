The very-first produced example of the last generation Rolls-Royce Phantom will go under the hammer during the 2018 Naples Winter Wine Festival. It’s actually quite similar in its color scheme to the Phantom that was displayed at the HR Owen showroom in London in August this year, but it's even more beautiful.

The three-day wine event will take place on January 26-28 next year at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida. All proceeds from the live auction during the festival will benefit the Naples Children & Education Foundation.

The first standard wheelbase Phantom, a Belladonna Purple example with Arctic White and Tailored Purple Bespoke interior, will go on sale in what is being described as the Phantom Ultimate Power Lot. In addition to the vehicle itself, it also includes the opportunity to participate in the 2019 ROBB Report Car of the Year event and a collection of wines from Alpha Omega, a Napa Valley winery. According to the organizers of the wine event, the lot offers “the ultimate in luxury experiences for the luxury, motoring, and wine lover.”

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is honored to leverage our position as the world’s leading luxury brand to support the children who benefit from the proceeds of this event,” Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North America President, Pedro Mota, says.

Handbuild exclusively at the British marque’s home in Goodwood, Great Britain, the new Phantom is powered by the latest generation 6.75-liter V12 engine, which is celebrated by Alpha Omega with a special six-liter bottle of its flagship wine, etched with the Rolls badge. It is part of the Phantom Ultimate Power Lot together with a 12-month two-bottle Alpha Omega Wine Club membership and private vineyard tour with lunch.

The official sales of the eighth generation of the "best car in the world" will begin sometime next year, so it might take some time before you see one on the street. In case you’ve missed to see it during the Monterey Car Week this summer, book January’s last weekend in your calendar and start preparing a trip to Florida.

Source: Rolls-Royce