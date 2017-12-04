This is your chance to grab a rare piece of automotive history.
Patrons of the 2018 Naples Winter Wine Festival will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become the owner of a very special Rolls-Royce Phantom. The three-day event, founded by the Naples Children & Education Foundation, takes place January 26-28, 2018 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has reserved the very first standard wheelbase Phantom as the featured luxury item in what is being heralded as the Phantom ‘Ultimate Power Lot.’ As the longest existing nameplate in motoring history, Phantom has defined British luxury craftsmanship for more than 92 years. Every modern Rolls-Royce is handcrafted exclusively at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England and the all-new Rolls-Royce Phantom marks a new chapter in Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ history.
Proceeds from the Festival’s annual live auction benefit the Naples Children & Education Foundation and to round off the Lot, this special delivery, from the Home of Rolls-Royce, comes with the opportunity to participate in the 2019 ROBB Report Car of the Year event. The final component of the lot includes a curated collection of wine from Alpha Omega, a Napa Valley winery that blends the Old World’s European balanced style of winemaking with the New World’s technology to create elegant, Bordeaux-style wines. Paired with a 2018 Phantom in Belladonna Purple with Arctic White and Tailored Purple Bespoke interior, this Lot offers the ultimate in luxury experiences for the luxury, motoring and wine lover.
“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is honored to leverage our position as the world’s leading luxury brand to support the children who benefit from the proceeds of this event,” says Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA President Pedro Mota. “Our owners curate their collection of motor cars and wine alike. And there is no one item more sought after for our collectors than a one of a kind Bespoke Phantom.”
The 2019 ROBB Report Car of the Year judging event, held in Napa Valley in 2018, includes a seat on the Car of the Year judging panel plus accommodation and meals at top rated spots throughout the event. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and the ROBB Report have shared a special relationship since the title first emerged as a newsletter for successful Rolls-Royce motor car owners decades ago.
To celebrate the all-new 6.75 liter Rolls-Royce V12 engine in the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Alpha Omega has created a special 6-liter bottle of the 2014 ERA flagship wine etched with the Rolls-Royce badge. The Lot also includes a 12-month, 2-bottle Alpha Omega Wine Club membership. Since the winner will be enjoying some of the best wines that Napa Valley has to offer, they will also have the opportunity to visit Alpha Omega winery for a private vineyard tour complete with lunch and wine pairings in its cave or vineyards for six guests along with a private Library Cellar tasting experience.