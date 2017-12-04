The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS is the brand’s latest model created under the Sensual Purity design language, now in its third generation – it’s a beautiful and aggressive four-door sedan with striking proportions, made almost entirely from aluminum. Mercedes says it’s not only an E-Class dressed in a prettier suit, because “it drives completely differently.” But the E wagon is effectively cannibalizing one of the prettiest wagons in the world – the CLS Shooting Brake, which won’t receive a new generation.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t dream, right?. Thanks to Hungarian independent designer X-Tomi, we have the chance to see quite a realistic interpretation of a new CLS Shooting Brake. The virtual drawing makes us wish Mercedes would change its mind even more, but that seems highly unlikely at the moment.

Naturally, we don’t expect to see coupe and convertible versions of the new CLS as well, as Mercedes has the flagship S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet on sale. Given that, the two renderings below are just for fun and the same can be said for the CLS Pickup pictured in the gallery at the bottom.

The CLS 63 AMG rendering basically previews what to expect from the future range-topper in the model’s lineup, the CLS 53, which was already confirmed for a debut at the 2018 NAIAS in Detroit in January next year. It will be a partially electrified vehicle, combining a turbo 3.0-liter gas engine with an electric motor for a total ouput of 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts).

The only way to have a more powerful stylish four-door coupe from the German brand will be the future AMG GT sedan, which will get the punchy 4.0-liter V8 biturbo with close to 600 hp (447 kW). Want even more? Word on the street says it might even receive a hybrid powertrain with about 800 hp (596 kW). One can only hope.

Source: X-Tomi Design