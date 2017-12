Volkswagen continues preparations for “the largest product and technology offensive in the history” of the automaker by signing an agreement based on partnership with key suppliers at the MEB Supplier Summit. The company’s first model from the upcoming I.D. family will be a compact electric hatchback, which is scheduled for a launch from the end of 2019. The production should start in 100 weeks from now.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Herbert Diess, Volkswagen brand CEO, who confirmed the “preparations for entry to the new era of affordable e-mobility are well underway.” He also announced VW wants to turn its Zwickau plant in Saxony, where the I.D. will be manufactured, into “the largest European e-mobility center.”

Volkswagen’s ambitious electric plans include no less than 20 all-electric models by 2022, while the Volkswagen Group as a whole wants to launch 32 models based on the new MEB platform throughout the world in the next five years. In 2020, more than 100,000 MEB-based Volkswagens should be already produced.

"We have significantly reduced the complexity of the I.D. project and shortened the product creation process by 11 months,” Christian Senger, Vice President Product Line e-Mobility at Volkswagen, commented.

The MEB architecture is an entirely new platform made especially with electrified and purely electric vehicles in mind. The future MEB-based cars will be built in cooperation with more than 100 supplier companies and the automaker has already signed agreements with most of them. “We are involving top suppliers in development work on the I.D. project considerably more intensively and at a significantly earlier stage," Ralf Brandstätter, Board of Management Member responsible for Procurement, reassured.

The I.D. hatchback will be followed by the I.D. Buzz and I.D. Cross models, which will be introduced in a short interval of time from 2020 onwards. The electric lineup of Volkswagen will be offered in Europe, China, and the United States.

Source: Volkswagen