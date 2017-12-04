Land Rover has on display at the ongoing Los Angeles Auto Show its most expensive and luxurious model to date, the $207,900 Range Rover SVAutobiography updated for the 2018 model year. Its days of being the range topper might be numbered as once again the Tata Motors-owned company is eager to talk about a new flagship version, which rather than being a further luxed-up Range Rover, might take the shape of a two-door SUV.

According to Land Rover’s design officer, Gerry McGovern, a “natural progression” for Range Rover would be to “become even more tailored, bespoke, refined and luxurious.” He was asked by the Australian media gathered in L.A. whether that means Range Rover will dip its toes into the “super luxury segment.” His answer? “Watch this space.” He admitted there are opportunities as far as doing a new model to sit above the aforementioned SVAutobiography, adding Special Vehicle Operations could be tasked to do a limited-run vehicle with a hefty price tag to match its exclusivity.

He went on to specify that building a business case for a higher-end Range Rover is easier now that that the company has SVO, which is self-funded and can come up with a low-volume model that would pay for itself and at the same time bring in the profits for the parent company.

While at the top of the food chain there might be a two-door Range Rover, at the other end of the spectrum we might not have a new two-door Evoque in the model’s next generation. McGovern argued there’s not much of a market for this type of car and the company doesn’t actually need it taking into account that’s what the Evoque Convertible essentially is for. The signs are already there considering the less practical Evoque with a metal roof has already been dropped from the U.S. lineup for the 2018 model year.

Source: Motoring