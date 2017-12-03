Ford is further expanding the range of customization options for its sports models with the addition of factory Performance Parts for the Mustang, ST, and RS lineups. The Blue oval company promises the “high-quality, tailor-made” accessories and parts enhance the look, sound, and driving attributes of the performance vehicles.

The first portion of about 70 personalization options and upgrades is already available to order through the European dealership network of the manufacturer. It’s quite important to mention that those specially-developed parts won’t affect the factory warranty of your car. You can either take a delivery to your home address and fit the parts by yourself, or to a Ford dealer for professional fitting by technicians.

The range of parts covers the automaker’s current lineup of performance vehicles, including the Fiesta ST, Focus ST, Focus RS, Mustang, and the Ford GT supercar. In 2018, Ford will expand the upgrades list with additional components.

Some of the performance-oriented parts include coilover strut and shock absorber kits, delivering up to a 40 mm reduction in ride height, light alloy wheels with up to 15 percent reduction in unsprung mass, high-grade stainless steel exhaust systems, offered in road-legal and track-only specifications, and, last but not least, a supercharger kit for the Mustang 5.0-liter V8.

One of the stars in the Performance Parts catalogue is the previously announced Drift Stick – an “electronic handbrake,” allowing for locking up the rear tires in the Focus RS at will. Basically, it acts like the hydraulic handbrake in rally and drift cars, and makes it easier to go sideways even for the most unskilled drivers.

The Drift Stick is already available to order in the United States and Canada for $999. It can be mounted on all 2016-2018 Focus RS vehicles, without affecting the factory warranty.

“The passionate engineers at Ford Performance are also enthusiasts,” Fabio Carafa, vehicle personalisation director, Ford of Europe, explains. “Everyone here is encouraged to think outside the box, so project ‘Wicked Stick’ was born.”

Check out the press release section below for more information.

Source: Ford Performance