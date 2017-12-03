The two four-time Formula 1 world champions head the nominations for the prestigious International Racing Driver of the Year award, with fellow F1 racers Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen, as well as Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi and IndyCar king Josef Newgarden also in contention.

Fans can experience the Autosport Awards like never before this year, with live coverage on Autosport.com, Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv from 9.30pm UK time.

Before that, James Allen will host a special one-hour pre-show – streamed live on Facebook – which will look back at classic moments from 30 years of the Autosport Awards.

Nine of the night’s winners have been decided by votes from the readers of Autosport.com and Autosport magazine, but as always there will be special awards and celebrations – and this year three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet will be in attendance to receive the Gregor Grant Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motorsport.

The 2017 winner of the all-important McLaren Autosport BRDC Award will be announced as well, with young hopefuls Enaam Ahmed, Max Fewtrell, Dan Ticktum and Harrison Scott facing a nervous wait to find out who will follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Lando Norris, who was recently announced as McLaren’s reserve driver in Formula 1 for 2018.

