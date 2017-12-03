Hide press release Show press release

Compact SUV 130 kW/177 hp diesel and eight-speed automatic gearbox from €37,320

2.0-litre diesel adds new top-of-the-range variant to the newcomer’s engine line-up

Ultimate comfort with prices for the Opel Grandland X Ultimate starting at €34,240

Rüsselsheim. The new Opel Grandland X celebrated its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September and recently arrived at dealerships. Now Opel has decided to extend the powertrain portfolio for the dynamic SUV newcomer. The Grandland X can be ordered with the 130 kW/177 hp, 2-0-litre top-of-the-range diesel that delivers maximum torque of 400 Nm with immediate effect. It is combined with the new eight-speed automatic transmission for prices starting at €37,320 (all prices RRP including VAT in Germany; NEDC diesel consumption urban 5.3-5.31 l/100 km, extra-urban 4.6-4.51 l/100 km, combined 4.9-4.81 l/100 km, 128-126[1] g/km CO 2 ).

“Our new Opel Grandland X embodies an adventurous spirit and freedom. Obviously, an especially powerful turbo diesel that promises additional driving pleasure while curbing fuel consumption is the ideal match. We have that in the new top-of-the-range 2.0-litre diesel for the Grandland X. Our new challenger in the SUV segment can unleash its full potential in combination with the smooth shifting eight-speed automatic transmission,” said Peter Küspert, Managing Director Sales and Marketing Opel Automobile GmbH.

In addition, the Opel Grandland X will also be available with the premium “Ultimate” trim, which includes a string of luxurious features as standard. The sporty yet elegant SUV becomes even more of an eye-catcher with the 19-inch BiColor alloys and silver coloured roof rails for prices starting at €34,240. Furthermore, premium ergonomic seats, leather trim, the Denon premium sound system and numerous ultra-modern assistance and infotainment systems promise a feel-good factor.

High-tech with driver pleasure guarantee: 2.0-litre diesel with eight-speed automatic

The new Opel Grandland X already generates a desire to get behind the wheel of the SUV newcomer with its generous interior, cool off-road look and athletic body work. Therefore, Opel offers lively petrol and diesel engines that guarantee efficiency and exciting performance. The latest addition to the line-up is the top-of-the-range 2.0-litre turbo diesel. The newly developed unit delivers 130 kW/177 hp at 3,750 rpm and offers maximum torque of 400 Nm at 2,000 rpm, giving the Grandland X all the power a freedom-loving SUV needs. With the 2.0-litre diesel, the Grandland X accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.1 seconds. Top speed is 214 km/h. In addition, the Grandland X has a trailer load of 2,000 kilogrammes (braked at 12% gradient) in this configuration, making it an athletic and practical towing vehicle.

Despite its feistiness, the Grandland X is very efficient with its combined consumption of under five litres. The engine also comes with an efficient exhaust emissions control system with AdBlue injection (SCR, Selective Catalytic Reduction), which removes nitrogen oxides (NOx) from the engine’s exhaust gases. The watery urea solution, which contains ammonia (NH3), reacts with the nitrogen oxides in the SCR catalytic converter and creates harmless nitrogen and water vapour.

The exemplary values are also achieved thanks to the new eight-speed automatic transmission that comes in combination with the four-cylinder diesel unit. The Grandland X is the second Opel after the Insignia to receive a premium-level, efficient eight-speed automatic transmission. It is characterised by even better and smoother shifting quality compared to the six-speed automatic transmission.

Ultimate: Premium features for highest Grandland X travelling comfort

Elsewhere, the Grandland X – whatever the powertrain – can now also be ordered with the latest optional premium-level trim introduced by Opel: “Ultimate” stands for highly comfortable travelling pleasure with outstanding connectivity and ultramodern technologies and assistance systems.

On the outside, the 19-inch BiColor alloys, the silver coloured roof rails along with the roof and door mirrors in diamond black give the Grandland X an even more impressive appearance. On the inside, AGR-certified premium ergonomic seats, leather features along with seat heating for the front and the two outer rear passengers guarantee cosy driving pleasure. Aluminium sports pedals further increase the sporty feeling when behind the steering wheel.

The Denon premium sound system, which is also standard in the Ultimate trim, creates an outstanding acoustical experience with eight integrated speakers and a subwoofer while DAB+ increases the amount of radio stations available. Driver and passengers are always perfectly connected thanks to the personal connectivity and service assistant OnStar[2] along with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible Navi 5.0 IntelliLink infotainment system with eight-inch colour touchscreen. In addition, compatible smartphones can be charged wirelessly.

However, the Opel Grandland X is not just extremely comfortable. It is also extremely safe. Ultimate trim standard features such as the adaptive AFL LED headlights, the 360°camera and Advanced Park Assist ensure this.

Furthermore, the Grandland X also stands for best traction and stable handling on every surface. This is also thanks to the optional electronic IntelliGrip traction that ensures top road grip in diverse driving situations. The driver has a choice of five driving modes. The system then adapts the torque distribution to the front wheels, allows wheel-spin if necessary, and with the automatic transmission adjusts shift points as well as throttle response.