You can pick up your car, drop it off, and even get a loaner at any time.
The days of taking time off work to get your ailing car to or from a dealership could soon be over, at least if you own an Audi. The automaker has launched a new around-the-clock digital service station that’s imaginatively called the Audi Service Station, in which customers can drop off cars for service and pick them up anytime. That doesn’t necessarily sound revolutionary – many dealerships already have an after-hours drop off box for keys, and most will accept payment over the phone and lock keys in the car when repairs are done. So long as you have an extra key fob, you can pick up your repaired car whenever you want.
Audi’s new service goes a bit beyond that, however. What if you require a loaner car? Or what if you show up to a very busy service department while on your lunch break? The new digital service center basically functions like a computerized service advisor in a big vending machine. You can plug in your information and deposit keys into the station, and if you also require a loaner vehicle, the station will assign a car and dispense the keys. The only extra step required is to set up the appointment beforehand, which can be done online or with a phone call.
When service work is complete, customers receive a text message notifying them that work is done, along with a security code to use at the station. They return to the digital station to complete the process, including paying for the work if it wasn’t under warranty. If a loaner car was involved, the station can also facilitate the return, and it will do all of the above at any time, day or night. Furthermore, if you just need to rent a car for any reason, the service station will handle everything. So if you want to accurately recreate the hilarious parking lot antics in Audi's new holiday commercial, have at it. Just make sure you opt for the insurance.
The idea behind the Service Station is to save time for both customers and dealerships, while offering some extra convenience. Of course, going full digital won’t help in situations where the car isn’t repaired correctly, or if there’s damage. Still, it’s an interesting step in an automotive world that’s becoming increasingly automated with little-to-no human interaction.
After a successful pilot program in Munich, Audi plans to open 30 new Service Stations at dealerships in Germany. No word yet on when – or if – it will expand globally.
Source: Audi
Digitalization meets service orientation: Audi is the first carmaker to use digital service stations in the retail sector. Customers can conveniently drop off or pick up their vehicles and pay for servicing at any time, regardless of the dealership’s hours of operation. The station can also issue a replacement vehicle and process its return. Following a successful pilot at two Munich Audi dealerships, the premium brand is now rolling out 30 additional Service Stations to dealerships throughout Germany.
Audi developed the digital Service Station in collaboration with Audi Munich GmbH, an Audi dealer. The new digital Audi Service Station helps dealerships with service check-in during peak times, for example, and also enables customers to receive premium service even when the dealership is closed. “Digital service check-in helps us to reduce service bottlenecks and gives the Audi dealership’s service advisors more time to spend with customers,” said Raimund Thomandl, Head of Service Germany. “The Audi Service Station saves the dealership time while offering customers added convenience and flexibility.”
After making an appointment online or by phone, customers can drop off their car key directly at the Audi Service Station, quickly and flexibly. All the car’s owner has to do at the dealership is finalize the process using a touch screen. A service advisor is then informed that the key has been dropped off. Customers can also use the Service Station to pick up their car once servicing or repair is complete. They receive a text message with a security TAN code and pay directly at the machine. The machine then returns the key.
Convenient pickup and drop-off of replacement vehicles via the terminal works according to the same principle. The digital solution also serves as a fully automated, around-the-clock rental station that anyone can use whenever they like. After verification of their ID and drivers license via video call and a credit card reservation, customers can conclude a rental agreement directly at the machine. They either take the key for the desired model they reserved or decide on the spot for any available rental vehicle. At the end of the rental period, customers can use the service terminal again to return the vehicle quickly and easily.