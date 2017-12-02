Next year Rolls-Royce will finally unveil the first-ever SUV in its history and the automotive world is all excited about what is shaping up to be one of the most luxurious vehicles on the planet. Everyone is referring to this project as the Cullinan, but, according to a new report, the final production version might end up wearing a different moniker.

In fact, the official name of the high-riding vehicle will be revealed in the first quarter of next year, as Hal Serudin, corporate communications manager for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Asia Pacific, has confirmed to SUV Authority. The Cullinan name is nothing more than “just a working project title,” despite everyone using it as an official name.

“We hope to be able to give you a little more news on this in the coming year.”

Architecture of Luxury is probably not your typical name for a car architecture, but this is how Rolls-Royce calls its platform, which already underpins the Phantom and will also form the basis for the brand’s debut SUV. Don’t expect the Cullinan to become RR’s new flagship model, as the aforementioned Phantom will retain its crown as the most luxurious vehicle the BMW Group has on sale.

The shared platform means the SUV will be powered by the familiar 6.75-liter V12 engine with 563 horsepower (420 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. We expect the “High-Sided Vehicle,” as Rolls calls it instead of SUV, to be slightly slower than the Phantom, so the 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration should be covered in about six seconds. Not that anyone cares about how fast a Rolls SUV is.

The British manufacturer will most likely unveil its Bentley Bentayga rival in the first half of 2018 and we bet our money on the Geneva show in early March.

Source: SUV Authority