When will we see an end to this crazy horsepower war? Yes, there’s a bit of exasperation in that query, but now isn’t the time to talk about the insanity of funneling 1,000 horsepower through a street-driven Chevrolet Camaro. Instead, let’s witness the insanity firsthand courtesy of Hennessey Performance, which recently posted this video of a customer taking delivery of just such a beast. If you haven’t already clicked play, do so now – and be sure your speakers are adjusted for optimal sound, because this Dodge Challenger SRT Demon-hunting Exorcist Camaro sounds positively heavenly.

Actually, taking delivery isn’t quite as accurate as, say, getting shoved mercilessly into the passenger seat of your own car. That’s because the delivery was handled by multiple SCCA national champion and former GM engineer John Heinricy, who took this new Exorcist owner for what looks (and sounds) like a completely mental trip on some very narrow roads. The event takes place at Hennessey’s shop near Houston, which also happens to be at Lonestar Motorsports Park. Those narrow roads are actually part of the drag strip’s network of return lanes and service roads, which in some areas look barely wider than the car. That doesn’t stop Heinricy from thrilling his passenger with full-throttle runs down pretty much anything that has pavement – both with and without traction control engaged.

The car of course is Hennessey’s 1,000-horsepower Exorcist Camaro ZL1, built to go after Dodge Challenger SRT Demon owners and their puny 840-horsepower Hemi engines. To achieve that kind of power, Hennessey makes all kinds of internal updates to the Camaro’s 6.2-liter V8, then pushes 14 pounds of boost through it. To manage that grunt, buyers can choose between a 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual.

In the case we see the manual in action, and even with the traction control turned off, the car seems surprisingly manageable. Heinricy tells the terrified delighted owner that, once the tires are warm, there’s an amazing amount of grip available. Then again, professional drivers tend to make such things look very easy – save for that awkward moment early on when Heinricy misses a shift. Yeah, we caught that John.

All things being equal, should we find ourselves behind the wheel of The Exorcist, we’ll be leaving the traction control on.

Source: Hennessey Performance