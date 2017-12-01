We just caught a glimpse of the next Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class testing on the street, but now we’re getting a new look at the muscular Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 that will follow, most likely for 2020. Of course it’s sailing around the Nürburgring, and since it’s designed to carry multiple people, there’s a person riding shotgun to make sure the AMG experience is as thrilling for passengers as it is for the driver.

This time around there’s quite a bit of camouflage covering the front clip, obscuring the nose which might suggest some design tweaks since we last saw the AMG model testing. The wheels and the steamroller-width tires are dead giveaways that this is in fact an AMG model though, and it looks to be sitting ever-so-slightly lower compared to the standard GLE-Class prototypes we’ve seen.

Of course, the new GLE-Class is a great foundation for performance as it will be getting a fairly significant weight reduction compared to the current model. It will be using the new MRA platform which will actually add a bit of size while still weighing in at under 4,000 pounds. That’s not exactly what you’d call featherweight, but for a vehicle with all-wheel drive and plenty of room for five adults plus luggage, it’s a welcome step forward.

As far as power goes, 500-plus horsepower is likely in the cards though it’s not yet known where it will come from. AMG could turn it into a powerful hybrid, utilizing a boosted 3.0-liter inline six with an electric motor, or horsepower could be made the old fashioned way with a biturbo 4.0-liter V8. Whatever ends up under the hood, we suspect this will be one fast machine.

With the standard GLE-Class expected to hit the streets next year as a 2019 model, the AMG-tuned variant probably won’t start punishing road for another year yet, debuting in late 2018 or 2019 as a 2020 model.

Source: CarPix