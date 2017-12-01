We will just skip over the whole football/soccer/American football argument because it’s been done. Here in America we aren’t quite as engaged in this sport as the rest of the world, but we should be. Sure, American football has some colorful on-field characters and a rabid fan base, but when is the last time you saw an auto manufacturer give cars to everyone playing for the Chicago Bears?

Audi, meanwhile, has a very notable presence in the world of football soccer and dishes out new cars to players on a yearly basis. We recently talked about the Real Madrid’s players and their Audi choices, most of which opted for a new Q7 SUV. Now, it’s Barcelona’s turn for the sponsorific perk.

As with Real Madrid, Barcelona’s squad largely favored the new Q7, though the RS 3 Sportback was popular as well. A couple players opted for the RS 6 Avant, a couple more went with the Q5, and yes, a couple R8 supercars also found new homes. Javier Mascherano was the only player to go rogue – his choice was an A7 Sportback Black Line Edition. Very nice.

In addition to shiny new wheels for the year, some of the players went to the famous F1 track at Catalunya for a bit of performance driving and familiarization of the latest Audi systems. Players were also joined by some of the team’s top brass, as well as Audi Director of España Guilermo Fadda. The special event also included some driving instruction courtesy of Swiss driver Nico Muller, who has competed in the GP3 Series and the World Rallycross Championship.

Ah to live the glamorous life of a soccer football star.

Source: Fcbarcelona.com, 2