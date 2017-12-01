The wait is almost over – we will finally see the Lamborghini Urus in its full glory on Monday, December 4. Just before the big premiere, our artists have created a virtual rendering, putting together all the pieces from the Urus puzzle we have.

What do we know so far? It’s going to be wide and low, and will, unfortunately, have a pretty busy face. This is what a teaser video of the model revealed last month and now this exclusive drawing details the design of the front end even further.

Some design elements make the high-riding vehicle look quite aggressive and sporty, like the sleek headlights and large air intakes in the front bumper. We also like the sloping roofline and the carbon fiber side mirror caps, matching the color of the massive wheels.

Speaking of wheels, as standard the Urus will come with 21-inch alloys, while optionally available will be a 22-inch set or even 23-inch wheels, wrapped in bespoke Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. The “largest brakes in the world,” with massive 17.3-inch carbon ceramic rotors for the front axle paired with 10-piston calipers, will be hiding behind.

Lamborghini’s “Super SUV” will use a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine, based on an Audi powertrain and delivering 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters). It will be mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox with a torque converter and a number of selectable driving modes. Naturally, the transmission will be channeling power to all four wheels.

Based on the MLB Evo platform of Volkswagen Group, the vehicle will cover the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just 3.7 seconds, according to preliminary details, but this number might even be a bit lower. Top speed will exceed 186 mph (300 kph).

So, take a deep breath, enjoy this rendering, and come back for the official Urus reveal on Monday.

Source: OmniAuto