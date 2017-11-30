After a brief teaser campaign, Aria Group ripped the sheet off its FXE supercar at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Development is still underway, and sales don't begin until 2019. However, when the hybrid supercar hits the road, the company claims that it would pack 1,150 horsepower and 1,316 pound-feet of torque. The goal is to create an American-made competitor to European segment stalwarts from Lamborghini, Ferrari, and McLaren.

Aria Intends to offer two models. The FE would use a mid-mounted naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 driving the rear wheels. For customers looking for a more powerful machine, the FXE would also gain a two-motor hybrid and 10-kilowatt-hour battery for driving the front wheels. In total, this setup would put out an alleged 1,150 horsepower (858 kilowatts) and 1,316 pound-feet (1,784 newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed sequential gearbox would handle routing the combustion engine's output to the rear wheels.

At this time, the company estimates the FXE could reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 210 miles per hour.

The FXE would use some cutting-edge components to make the most of its potent hybrid powerplant. Aria would use it patent-pending process to create the carbon fiber monocoque, and the model would use the lightweight material for the coupe's body, too. The use of 3d-printed titanium components would also contribute to the weight savings.

Previous News About The FXE: Aria Teases Mysterious FXE Ahead Of LA Reveal

Aria has already had the FXE under development for a year. The company needs at least another year of work before taking prototypes on the road. The firm reports wanting to be public about the vehicle's development and show the effort that it takes for a small company to bring a supercar to the market.

Specific pricing details for the FXE remain a mystery, but Aria wants to be "very competitive" against its supercar rivals. The firm intends to build each vehicle to the customer's specifications, so costs would vary.

Source: Aria Group