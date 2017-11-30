When Volvo launched the 2018 XC40 back in September, the automaker also mentioned a new subscription service called Care by Volvo that would be available later. Well, later is now here, and Volvo has announced details of how the service works, and more importantly, the monthly cost. If you want to drive a new XC40 hassle-free for two years with everything bundled together, it will set you back $600 a month.

That sounds like a high figure, but before making a decision on this new approach to vehicle ownership, let’s take a closer look at what you get for your hard-earned money.

Care by Volvo is billed as a simple, all-inclusive vehicle acquisition process not unlike a lease, only it also covers all maintenance – including wear-and-tear items like tires and windshield wipers – as well as 24/7 roadside assistance and insurance. The key selling points for the program are simplicity and convenience, as it’s all handled online with customers simply choosing the vehicle they want and placing the order. There’s no haggling, no hidden extras, no down payments, and pretty much no waiting. Once the order is placed, you pick the car up from your Volvo dealer and drive away. The only extra expenditures are for taxes and registration, both of which will vary by state.

Terms are for two years, with 15,000 miles allowed per year. At the end of the term, customers can simply choose to re-up into a new vehicle, which Volvo said can also happen any time after the first year. Insurance is provided through Liberty Mutual with a $500 deductible for both comprehensive and collision coverage. For the time being, Care by Volvo is only available for the company’s new XC40 T5 AWD crossover spec’d out in either Momentum or R-Design trim.

So, is all that worth $600 per month? Figure a no-down-payment lease on a new XC400 would be at least half that figure by itself, if not considerably more. We’ll assume certain requirement need to be met on the insurance front – a 20-something with several accidents living in New York would probably pay $600 per month just for basic coverage on a Ford Pinto – and though maintenance costs are usually slim for the first couple years of new-car ownership, there’s a bit to factor in there as well.

In the end, consumers will decide if that’s an acceptable monthly cost when the service officially kicks off in the spring. From our vantage point, it doesn’t seem like such a bad deal.

Source: Volvo