Just 918 examples of the Porsche 918 Spyder were built between 2013 and 2015. Of course, each and every example of the million-dollar hypercar was snatched up almost immediately, and searching the market for a well-kept used example today should set you back no less than $2 million. But there is an alternative if you’re looking for something that still features "918" branding.

This is a rare Porsche 911 Turbo S Edition 918 Spyder, and as the name suggests, it was one of just a handful of examples that was built alongside the 918 late in 2012. With a starting price $160,700 for the coupe ($172,100 for the Spyder), the one-off sports car was also limited to 918 examples, and came equipped with the same 530-horsepower (395-kilowatt) engine found in the standard 911 Turbo S.

25 photos

Like the hypercar with the same name, nearly all examples of the one-off 911 were already accounted for almost immediately. But at least one example is up for sale on the used market – and it isn’t cheap. Listed on Bring A Trailer with a current bid of $90,000 and just one day left on the auction, it's isn’t exactly the most affordable 911 you can take home, but it is one of the most unique.

Alongside its limited production run, the rare 911 came fitted with "Edition 918 Spyder" Acid Green badging, matching Acid Green brake calipers and mirror accents, and carbon fiber trim both inside and out. The interior has also been furnished with upgraded leather, stitching, and even new instrument cluster needles. As mentioned, it still delivers 530 hp (395 kW) courtesy of a 3.8-liter flat-six paired to a seven-speed PDK.

This particular example has driven just 16,800 miles (27,036 kilometers), and comes with a clean Carfax report, and a clean Oregon title. Only a few light modifications have been made, including an aftermarket GMG ceramic coated exhaust and a GIAC ECU tune. It’s number 92 of 918, as indicated by the placard on the dash, and could be yours, if you’re willing to pay the steep asking price.

Source: Bring A Trailer