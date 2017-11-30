The first legitimate performance machine from Kia is already making some serious waves. To rock the sport sedan boat even more, the automaker is offering up a very tempting lease deal of $299 per month in hopes of wooing people to give its new Stinger a try. It seems Kia is keen to show uninformed buyers what us media types and current owners have known for some time now – the automaker is building some damn good cars these days.

Cars Direct has the details, and while it’s a great deal, there is a bit of fine print. The deal requires $2,999 due at signing, which is par for the course in the lease world. It’s also for the base model Stinger, which gets the 2.0-liter turbo four cylinder with 255 horsepower. Specific lease pricing for the GT and its 365-hp biturbo six isn’t mentioned, but Cars Direct does point out some major incentives that could translate to a sweet – albeit more expensive – monthly price for the higher-spec model.

However, in our time spent with the Stinger we found that it’s much more than just a beefy engine turning the rear wheels. This is a properly fun car to drive thanks to a communicative chassis that offers both comfort and a planted, confident poise when pushed. It’s not small either – there’s easily room for four adults and with the rear seats folded, the hatchback design will swallow a bewildering amount of cargo. Sure, the GT would be more exciting, but that’s like saying a long waterslide is more fun than a short one. At the end of the day, they’re both worth standing in line for.

If we were in the market for a fun, inexpensive new car, it would be a hard sell to talk us out of the Stinger. Cars Direct says that lease deal is good through January 2.

Source: Cars Direct