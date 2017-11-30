Hide press release Show press release

MASERATI DEBUTS NERISSIMO PACKAGE FOR LEVANTE, GHIBLI AND QUATTROPORTE AT LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW

New Nerissimo “black” package now available for Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte models

2018 Ghibli and Levante now available in new GranLusso and GranSport trims

GranTurismo and GranTurismo Convertible MY18 receive exterior restyling and interior upgrades

Modena 30 November 2017 – Maserati’s groundbreaking Nerissimo package will be shown for the first time this week on the Levante SUV, Ghibli sport executive sedan and flagship Quattroporte at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The Nerissimo “black” option, will stun West Coast audiences with its edgy and dark palette in both sedans and SUV at the Los Angeles Convention Center, from December 1-10.

The Nerissimo package embodies the excitement of urban night and enhances the aesthetic sportiness of the Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte vehicles. Breathtaking Nero paint combines with Black Chrome finishing on the grille upper bezel trim, rear trunk accent, side air vents, trident logo on the front grille, Maserati badges on the c-pillars and the Maserati logo, model, engine and vehicle version name on the rear of car to create a truly unique statement. Also getting clothed in black are the window surrounds, exhaust tips and vertical grille bars. Two additional paints, Nero Ribelle and Grigio Maratea, are offered on Ghibli and Quattroporte in combination with the Exterior Carbon Package.

Complementing the debut of these new Nerissimo vehicles, the ‘House of the Trident’ also proudly brings their entire luxurious portfolio to the City of Angels, with the full 2018 Maserati model year lineup planned for display during the auto show. Maserati’s product range now includes the Ghibli sport sedan, flagship Quattroporte executive sedan and Levante SUV, along with the new GranTurismo and GranTurismo Convertible sports cars.

All four distinct model lines have received upgrades for 2018. Significant updates to the Ghibli and Levante MY18 include the addition of GranLusso and GranSport trims, previously introduced in the Quattroporte range. With the new Maserati range strategy, customers can now choose one of two distinct trims for the Levante and the Ghibli: GranSport or GranLusso. GranSport was conceived to meet the demands of a sportier expression of the high-end lifestyle, while the sophisticated and luxurious GranLusso cabin combines a choice of Ermenegildo Zegna silk or full premium Italian leather upholstery, and includes upgrades such as wood trim and wooden/leather steering wheel.

For 2018, the Ghibli and Quattroporte now also feature Adaptive full LED headlights with glare-free high-beam, based on Matrix technology for Ghibli, developed in collaboration with Magneti Marelli Automotive Lighting, and L-shape technology for Quattroporte. In addition, both Maserati sedans can be fitted with power-upgraded 3.0L V6 424hp engine with the new, performance-enhancing Integrated Vehicle Control system (IVC), developed by Bosch in collaboration with Maserati.

For the iconic GranTurismo and GranTurismo Convertible, 2018 brings an elegant restyling for improved aerodynamic performance, and an upgraded interior with a brand new driver interface and state-of-the art infotainment system.

Other notable announcements for the Los Angeles Auto Show include, for the first time, the introduction of Electric Power Steering (EPS) by Maserati, enabling new Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) with active functions. EPS has replaced hydraulic power steering on both Maserati sedans, as well as on the Levante, providing better handling and comfort, while retaining the razor-sharp steering feel that is typical to every Maserati.

Octo Maserati GranLusso and GranSport by Bulgari

Continuing its prestigious partnership with Maserati, Bulgari has created two new Octo Maserati watch models, which will be officially displayed at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The new Octo Maserati GranLusso and GranSport by Bulgari are firmly focused on exclusivity and reserved for Maserati owners.

They feature retrograde minutes and jumping hour displays with a spectacular dial effect intended to recall the rev counter of a real Maserati, along with topstitched leather strap reminiscent of Maserati upholstery.

Maserati Capsule Collection by Ermenegildo Zegna

Maserati and Ermenegildo Zegna are pleased to present at the Los Angeles Auto Show the Maserati Summer –Spring 2018 Capsule Collection, inspired by the GranLusso trim, featuring a dedicated Ermenegildo Zegna fabric, now available for Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte models.

The sophisticated collection of travel-oriented clothing in microfabrics with micro nubuck details, together with the luxurious personal leather bags and accessories, are tangible representations of the craftsmanship and elegance that characterize the two Made in Italy brands. The collection also demonstrates another concrete result of the long-term partnership that was inaugurated in 2013.