With 567 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque coming from a biturbo 4.4-liter V8 engine, the X5 M and X6 M certainly aren’t lacking in the power department. Nevertheless, BMW is open to the idea of making the two high-performance SUVs even stronger by giving them an optional Competition Package. Currently available for the M3 and M4, the extra kit brings not only more power, but also a sharper chassis setup, updated suspension, different wheels, and a sportier exhaust note, among others.

In an interview with Auto Guide at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, BMW M’s head honcho Frank van Meel revealed more and more models are going to get the Competition Package to bank on the growing demand for this type of optional equipment. He went on to specify SUVs are on the agenda, which effectively means there’s going to be an X5 M and possibly an X6 M at some point. With the new X3 slated to receive a full-on M version to be positioned above the M40i, perhaps the smaller SUV will also get a Competition Package.

It’s too late in the game for the current X5 M to get the additional tweaks if we take into account the next-generation X5 (pictured above) will debut next summer. Spotted just yesterday testing in a high-end specification, the new SUV will likely spawn an M version in 2019, so the Competition Package might not arrive until 2020.

But before the arrival of these powered-up SUVs, the next model in line to get the goods is the recently introduced M5, which will gain a Competition Package sometime next year. The M5 already has 600 hp on tap, so giving it more power will allow BMW to have a worthy adversary for Mercedes-AMG and its 612-hp E63 S.

The closest thing to an M5 with the Competition Package right now is getting the regular car fitted with the full arsenal of M Performance items showcased at the beginning of the month at SEMA in Las Vegas. A word of warning, though. With the base M5 kicking off at $102,600, adding all of those extra items will jack up the final price and force you to reach even deeper into your pockets.

Source: Auto Guide