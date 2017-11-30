In L.A. these days? If you're going to the show, you can get an Ultimate Black ice cream with Denali chrome chocolate chips.
The GMC Yukon in the posh Denali trim was updated for the 2018MY back in May and now it’s being given the special edition treatment in a bid to lure in more customers looking for a more elegant look. Available exclusively with an Onyx Black paint, the body-on-frame SUV has received a multitude of chrome accents to spice things up. You can see this shiny finish on the side mirror caps, polished exhaust tip, fog light surrounds, and front grille.
Some of these styling tweaks can be had with the regular Yukon Denali, but in this particular case, GMC has gone the extra mile to give those large 22-inch wheels the black and chrome theme as well to complement the body’s appearance. To sweeten the deal, the Ultimate Black Edition comes loaded with more standard equipment, such as a power sunroof, rear-seat entertainment system, and power-retractable assist steps.
If you’re still not convinced, GMC will throw in the Enhanced Security Package encompassing glass breakage sensors, door and liftgate lock shields, interior motion sensors, and even a self-powered horn. On the safety side, the Yukon Denali has forward automatic braking and adaptive cruise control from the get-go.
Buyers will be able to get the Ultimate Black Edition with either a 2WD or 4WD layout, with power coming from a 6.2-liter V8 engine delivering 420 horsepower through a newly launched 10-speed automatic transmission that made its debut with the 2018MY.
As a final note, GMC says it has teamed up with soft-serve ice cream shop Little Damage to offer a tasty Ultimate Black flavor topped with Denali chrome chocolate chips. Served in black charcoal cones, you can try the special ice cream these days at the ongoing 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.
Source: GMC
