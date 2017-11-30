The bold off-roader has many trick components for outdoorsy people, not to mention cameras galore.
It’s a sign of the times that Toyota’s Future Toyota Adventure Concept crossover (henceforth known as FT-AC) not only includes numerous cameras, but is capable of livestreaming video and automatically uploading content to a digital cloud. We suspect some might find such features to be a bit unnerving in a car, but a quick glance at your social media feed will tell you that friends and family – especially the younger ones – are already going hog wild on such things anyway.
Mind you, we aren’t talking about 360-degree cameras or reverse systems. The FT-AC has cameras built into the side mirrors that can snap photos or video, and there are also infrared cameras that can be removed and taken along for a night time hiking adventure. If you want to get the ultimate selfie, LED lights in the roof rack can be set to act as a camera flash. And yes, the FT-AC can capture and upload everything it records for editing, and ultimately sharing if you so wish.
But we’re getting ahead of ourselves here. This is supposed to be a car built to take people places, and in that respect, the FT-AC is designed for the roads less traveled. Toyota calls it a perfect vehicle for “outdoor enthusiasts who want to dial up the adventure,” and to that end we’ll give some credit to the automaker for thinking outside the box. More on that in a bit.
Style wise it’s fairly well grounded and could almost pass for something entering production in the next few years. It’s equipped with all the typical off-road components such as skid plates, tow hooks, and meaty tires on 20-inch wheels to provide ample ground clearance. It employs torque-vectoring all-wheel drive to distribute power wherever it’s needed, with a four-wheel lock functionality to make sure power can also be everywhere all at once. Toyota says the FT-AC has been imagined a gas-powered vehicle, but it could also employ a next-generation hybrid system.
Less typical features of the interesting variety are a geolocation system that can be used to pinpoint the FT-AC’s location, should avid hikers get lost. There’s a nifty integrated bike rack at the rear that can easily be stowed – a feature we still can’t believe isn’t seen on current vehicles. The safari-style roof rack is equipped with the aforementioned LED lights that, aside from providing illumination for cameras, can also light up the whole area around the FT-AC and can even double as off-road lights for after-dark trail hopping.
Speaking of which, the fog lights up front are designed to be removable and portable like flashlights, or auxiliary lights mounted to bikes or other vehicles. If only one feature from this concept makes it to production, well, we want the integrated bike rack. But if two ideas become reality, this removable fog light is on the list. It's one of those why didn't we think of that sooner features that we can see having so many great uses.
Toyota is keen to point out that the FT-AC is just a design experiment, but we can certainly see many of its features entering mainstream models in the not-so-distant future. The cameras still seem a bit out-there, but then again the FT-AC could be the best vehicle ever to go hunting for Bigfoot.
Source: Toyota
Toyota FT-AC Concept
Future Toyota Adventure Concept (FT-AC) Takes Outdoor Fun to New Levels
at 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
FT-AC Has All the Ingredients for Your Next Adventure
LOS ANGELES (Nov. 30, 2017) – Long live new adventures! With the Future Toyota Adventure Concept, or FT-AC, comes the ideal versatility for living an active lifestyle, allowing deeper exploration to take life’s journeys even further. FT-AC is a catalyst – it’s both the invitation and the medium for breaking day-to-day routines and embracing the unexpected.
It’s no coincidence then that FT-AC makes its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, in a city where much of the population escapes to the hills, deserts, or beaches for their much-needed weekend recharges after a long week of work.
“FT-AC is perfect for those outdoor enthusiasts who want to dial up the adventure on their weekend getaways,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “No matter the roads, the activities, or the people, FT-AC sparks authentic fun and conversation.”
Representing the next level in Toyota’s adventure-loving lineup of concept vehicles, FT-AC provides the right instrument for a wide mix of excursions, be they on paved roads or not.
Fun on the Journey
FT-AC reminds adventurers of all skill levels how remarkable the trip – not just the destination – can be. Going for a paddle on the river. Climbing a favorite rock face. Hitting a trail on a mountain bike. FT-AC is experience-centric. It compels. Any wheel time in FT-AC brings genuine facetime with the friends aboard.
It puts versatility at the forefront of its ethos and, in doing so, invites passengers to personalize - and accentuate - each trip. Acknowledging that adventures vary in scope and scale, FT-AC’s innate versatility is a strength that caters to various lifestyles, preferences, and even generations.
One-of-a-Kind Adventure
At first glance, it is evident that FT-AC’s bold and daring design reflects the confident spirit of
Toyota’s existing SUVs and trucks.
The pronounced, wide, black front grille is flanked with bright LED headlights. Fog lights brighten
the road ahead during foul weather or poor conditions and can even be taken out from their pods
and used as portable lights. The fog lights can be attached to a mountain bike for occasional night
rides. Below, FT-AC has twin hooks for vehicle recovery. Skid plates help protect the short front
and rear overhangs, so rocks, ruts, and just about anything else will have trouble slowing down
the rig.
FT-AC was designed around a long wheelbase and wide track to help emphasize its powerful stance.
Extra wide fender flares provide body shielding and look as if they float above the 20-inch wheels
and beefier all-terrain tires, both of which help accentuate its commanding look. Its impressive
footwear and generous ground clearance provide drivers with more options as to where FT-AC
can go and play.
The safari-style cargo roof rack system can haul all types of adventure gear. LED marker lights at
its front corners can provide ambient lighting around the vehicle, brighten the trail ahead or, if
desired, act as a flash for the side mirrors’ embedded cameras.
The infrared cameras on the side mirrors can record trail runs and, like the fog lights, can be
removed and mounted off-vehicle so that no fun goes undocumented. An integrated Wi-Fi hotspot
automatically uploads footage to cloud-based storage where real-time editing and posting can be
accessed via mobile device. The Wi-Fi connectivity even gives adventure-goers the ability to
livestream the fun to fans and followers.
The roof rack’s rear-facing LED lights also aid nighttime visibility and can be controlled via mobile
device as well. Also at the rear is an innovative integrated bike rack that retracts, making for a
highly useful feature that can be securely hidden in only a few seconds. Lastly, drivers and
passengers can utilize FT-AC’s geolocation capabilities for directions back to basecamp.
FT-AC’s contrasting colors combine Prospect Green with Fortress Gray accents to highlight its goanywhere brashness.
Envisioned Capabilities
Although currently a design experiment, FT-AC has been imagined as a thoroughly capable
gasoline-powered vehicle with an advanced torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system. This enables
power to be routed, as needed, for excellent controllability and maximum traction. Variable
terrain-response settings and 4-wheel lock functionality build on its capability by managing
traction control and throttle response to maximize grip at each wheel for a more dynamic driving
experience.
And who says a hybrid vehicle can only play on pavement? FT-AC could offer a next-generation
hybrid powertrain that blends fuel efficiency with rugged all-wheel-drive grunt, giving drivers
better power, responsiveness, and impressive fuel economy – all without compromise.