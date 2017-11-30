Lexus execs in the United States see the potential for expanding the lineup in the country by introducing a production version of the UX – a concept for a subcompact crossover from the 2016 Paris Motor Show.

“It’s something that our consumers are looking for. Our dealers are all over us to produce that concept vehicle,” Lexus General Manager Jeff Bracken said during the Los Angeles Auto Show while speaking about the UX. “We are in the process of helping our company understand what we’re leaving on the table. So it’s laser focused and stay tuned.”

The UX would be Lexus’ entry-level product in the United States. The CT200h previously occupied that spot, but the company decided to axe the hybrid hatchback in the United States due to lack of sales.

At the Geneva Motor Show, Lexus International Executive Vice President Yoshihiro Sawa confirmed plans to put the UX into production. However, it wasn’t clear whether the automaker planned to bring the little crossover to the United States.

23 photos

Details about the production UX remain scant. However, the company already holds trademarks on the UX 200, UX 250, and UX 250h in the United States, which could point to powertrain possibilities, including a potential hybrid. In addition, Bracken said that Lexus has decided not to offer models with an MSRP below $30,000, meaning the UX would cost at least that much.

Bracken said that crossovers and SUVs currently occupy around 60 percent of Lexus’ sales in the United States. The company has been doubling down on the segment, too. At the L.A. show alone, the automaker unveiled the new three-row version of the RX and a two-row variant of the LX.